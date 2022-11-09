BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)


MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of latest
information		Total number of
shares forming the capital		Number of voting rights
 

 

31.10.2022		 

 

32 630 114		 

Theoretical Total

52 174 240
   

Actual Total *

51 636 293

 


*Actual Total     =total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares
 – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

