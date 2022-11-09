CIO Leadership: Acting as a Talent Magnet in a Tight Labor Market Will Drive the Discussion at the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 17

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom in Golden Valley, MN on November 17. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.
World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share how CIOs and technology executives are promoting their personal brands to help attract and retain employees in a tight labor market.
“Companies are competing for talent on a global scale,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Savvy CIOs and technology executives position their personal brands and leadership styles to help attract and retain the skills and personnel needed to enable their organizations to achieve their business goals.”
Top-tier CIOs, CISOs and technology executives speaking at the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Scott Ammon, Senior Cybersecurity Solutions Principal, Insight Solutions
- Sridher Arumugham, Sr. Principal Advisory Services Consultant – Data Strategy/Data Governance, Informatica
- Ramesh Babu, CIO, Digi-Key
- Patricia Connolly, CEO, Founding Partner, SMC Squared
- Stephen M.R. Covey, Global authority on trust, leadership and culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice
- Tom Cullen, CIO, Corsair
- Michael Downs, CTO, Evolving Solutions
- Sarah Engstrom, CISO and VP IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc.
- Rahoul Ghose, CIO, ECMC Group
- Ryan Gilligan, VP, JM Search
- Luis Giraldo, RVP, Business Value Consulting, OutSystems
- Judy Hatchett, VP Information Security & CISO, Surescripts
- Steven John, CIO at Aramark Uniform Services, AmeriPride Services and Aramark Refreshment Services, Aramark
- Dennis Keane, CIO, Red Wing Shoe Company
- Harold Knutson, Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates, LLC
- Doug Koch, Chief Information Officer, Edina Realty
- Michael Lacey, Founder & CEO, Digineer
- Aimee Martin, Director, Information Security, Compliance and PMO, Vista Outdoor Inc.
- Kristin McKenzie, Senior Director, IT, Digi-Key
- Mark Murphy, VP & CIO, St. Jude Medical
- Shamla Naidoo, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC, and Reference Point
- Anudeep Parhar, Chief Operating Officer & General Manager PKI and IoT Solutions BU, Entrust Datacard
- Mary Lynne Perushek, CIO, Mortenson
- Christine Pouliot, CEO, Evocent Executive Leadership
- Tim Rolfing, Senior Director, M&A Technology Integration Portfolio Management, HUB International; Board President, SIM Minnesota
- Hillary Spreizer, President, The Latitude Group
- Eric Tan, CIO, Coupa Software
- Greg Thayer, CISO, New Era Technology
Valued Partners for the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Coupa, Darktrace, Delphix, Evolving Solutions, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Gigamon, HashiCorp, Imperva, Informatica, Insight, The Judge Group, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, SMC2, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte on November 10 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Ayrsley. CIOs, CISOs and industry executives at this popular in-person event will explore the role of technology leaders in driving business innovation.
World-class technology executives speaking at the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte will include:
- Lekha Banerjee, SVP Data, Engineering Technology Executive, Truist
- Michael Brown, Field CISO, Financial Services, Fortinet
- Todd Carlson, VP of IT, Centene Corporation
- Jonathan Desrochers, CISO & EVP, Red Ventures
- Daidre Fanis, SVP & Associate Partner, M&S Consulting; SIM Charlotte Chapter – SIM Women in Tech Board Member
- Michael Ferguson, Director of Security Transformation, Netskope
- Angelic Gibson, CIO, AvidXchange
- Natalie Greenwood, Sr. Principal Consultant, Advisory Services, Informatica
- Toni Harrison-Hogan, Senior Director of Technology, Under Armour
- Rama Kandala, CIO – Optical Communications, Life Science, Corning International
- Michael LaVallee, Managing Partner, Jobplex
- Tony Leng, Managing Partner, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search
- Chris Long, Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation; VP & President-Elect, SIM Charlotte
- Jim Marascio, COO & CTO, DART Innovation; President, SIM Charlotte
- Sean Mee, Manager, Solution Architecture|U.S. & Canada East, OutSystems
- Steven Michaels, VP Technology Services, Intermountain Healthcare
- John Murdock, Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC
- Raja Musunuru, CTO, TIFIN Wealth
- Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc.
- Jaimee Robles, SVP, Centene Corporation
- Ken Spangler, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Corporation
- Evan Taylor, SVP, NFP
- Chris Terhune, SVP, Technology Business Management, LPL Financial
- Lalit Thakur, SVP & Chief Data Officer, American Tire Distributors
- Clint Watson, SVP, Digital Products & Services Business Operations, Digital Products & Services, Novant Health
- Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
Valued Partners for the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, the Charlotte Area Technology Cooperative (CATC), Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, Informatica, LastPass, MongoDB, Netskope, the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA), Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ScienceLogic, SentinelOne, SIM Charlotte Region, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit at Champions Golf Club on November 15. Top-tier technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share insights on what it takes for technology executives to become boardroom-ready.
Prominent CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 15 will include:
- Troy Ament, Field CISO, Fortinet
- Bhupesh Arora, VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
- Renee Arrington, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.
- Trent Aulbaugh, Partner, Egon Zehnder
- Mack Campbell, Senior Development Director, NPower
- Jesse Carrillo, Chief Innovation Officer, The Howard Hughes Corporation
- Joe Carroll, CIO, CITGO Petroleum Corporation
- George Crawford, CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group, LLP
- Jamey Cummings, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search
- Dan Durkin, Managing Director of Information Technology, YES Prep Public Schools
- Michael Ferguson, Director of Security Transformation, Netskope
- Rashmi Jain, CIO, Careington International Corporation
- Shachella James, VP IT Infrastructure, CenterPoint Energy
- Russell Jukes, VP Application Development, DXC Technology
- Keith Landau, Managing Director Information Technology Services, Deloitte
- Antonio Marin, CIO, U.S. Med-Equip, LLC
- Jay Modh, Founder & CEO, IntuitiveVC, Intuitive.Cloud
- Rebecca Mookerjee, Senior Director of IT, Parker Wellbore
- Vikas Parikh, Chief Architect, LyondellBasell
- Nicholas Parrotta, President, Digital Transformation Solutions Business, Harman International
- Tom Peck, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco
- Ken Piddington, VP & CIO, U.S. Silica Company
- Wayne Shurts, Former EVP & CTO, Sysco
- Kristie Simonette, SVP, Strategic Services, Camden Living
- Diego Fonseca de Souza, Global CISO, Cummins Inc.
- Brendan Sullivan, SVP Intelligent Edge Solutions, Viasat
- Mark Taylor, CEO, Society for Information Management
- Teresa Tonthat, VP of Information Services & CISO, Texas Children’s
- Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY
Valued Partners for the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Harman, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Meriplex, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Optum, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.
HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.
HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.
HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.
HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aea0fbe-360e-4e0f-a733-f8d8ed2ab451