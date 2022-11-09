Sodexo - Availability of the Fiscal 2022 Universal Registration Document

English French

Regulated Information





Availability of the Fiscal 2022 Universal Registration Document

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 9, 2022 - Sodexo’s Fiscal 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in ESEF format on November 9, 2022.

In accordance with applicable regulations, it is available on Sodexo’s website ( www.sodexo.com > Finance > Regulated information) and on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

This Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

The statutory financial statements of Sodexo S.A. for Fiscal 2022;

The consolidated financial statements of the Group for Fiscal 2022;

The related auditors’ reports on the statutory and the consolidated financial statements as well as the special report on related-party agreements;

The Fiscal 2022 management report including the declaration on non-financial performance;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

Information regarding internal control and risk management;

The presentation of the resolutions as well as the resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of December 19, 2022;

Information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

Information on the share buyback programme.





