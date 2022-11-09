Anti-Drone Market To Flourish At A 20.9% CAGR Until 2032, Reaching US$ 7.4 Billion: Fact.MR Report

Paris, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-drone market size is estimated at US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to top a market valuation of US$ 7.4 Billion by 2032, expanding at a stupendous CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2032. Anti-drone system sales account for around 4% share of the global drone market globally; however, penetration is expected to increase rapidly in parallel to the increasing unit sales of drones across the world.



Anti-drone solutions have a wide range of applications in different end-use sectors such as homeland security, military & defense, airport operations, commercial security service providers, critical infrastructure owners, and others. An increase in aerospace and defense spending and rapidly rising utilization of counter drone technology due to lowering costs are projected to drive the sales of anti-drone systems at a high rate over the decade. Rapidly rising use of long-range acoustic devices (LRAD) and concealed threat detection systems as a reliable choice for safety is likely to drive market expansion throughout 2022-2032.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global anti-drone market is projected to expand at 20.9% CAGR.

North American region is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 678 billion over the forecast period.

The China anti-drone market is predicted to expand rapidly at 22.3% CAGR

Drone detection equipment accounted for a dominant market share at approximately 29.1% in 2021.

Based on drone detection equipment, anti-drone radars are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period.

Drone neutralization equipment is likely to account for a market value of US$ 291.6 million in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of around 21.1% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of anti-drone systems are constantly innovating to meet new challenges that are evolving daily. Prominent market players are focusing on a competitive market pricing strategy, which includes the installation of integrated systems along with high-end software.

Anti-drone companies are entering into collaborations and partnerships with governments and end-use industries for increasing the installation rate of anti-drone systems. Owing to the high need for security and rising drone demand, manufacturers are witnessing positive demand for military anti-drone technology.

In April 2022, Thales and CS GROUP started working with their partners in France and Europe on a program capable of providing permanent deployable protection for critical infrastructure from drone threats.

In April 2021, Dedrone announced the release of DedroneRapidResponse, its first portable drone detection unit. Nearly 300 different drone types are detected, identified, located, and analyzed by Dedrone.

In January 2020 - Aveillant Limited, a Thales Company, announces that its anti-drone systems have been deployed at Heathrow as part of the airport’s bespoke set of end-to-end counter-drone measures provided by Operational Solutions Ltd to help to keep the country’s busiest airfield free from drones.



Key Companies Profiled

Advanced Protection Systems

ApolloShield

Avnon Group

Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

CerbAir

Citadel Defense

Dedrone

DeTect Inc.

D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd.

Droneshield ltd

Grumman Corp.

Guard from Above BV

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo s.p.a

Liteye Systems, Inc.

MBDA

Mydefence Communication

QinetiQ

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

SRC Inc.

TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd.

Thales group

Key Segments Covered in Anti-Drone Industry Survey

By Component : Drone Detection Equipment Drone Detection Radars RF Spectrum Analyzers Acoustic Sensors Video Surveillance Systems Drone Neutralization Equipment Stationary and Mobile Jammers Interception Systems Counter-Drone Lasers Drone Capture Nets Concealed Threat Detection Systems Long-range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) Software Security and Integration Software Video Enhancement and Analysis Software

By Range : < 200 Mtr 200 Mtr - 1 Km 1 Km - 4 Km 4 Km - 20 Km >25 Km

By End User : Homeland Security Departments Military & Defense Departments Airport Operators Commercial Security Service Providers Critical Infrastructure Owners Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Anti-Drone Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. Global Military & Defense Sector Outlook

3.2. Global Aerospace Industry Whereabouts

3.3. Global Commercial Security Market Outlook

3.4. Government Spending on Airspace Defense, Key Countries

3.5. Summary Homeland Security Across key Countries

3.6. Global Airports Infrastructure Market Outlook

4. Global Anti-Drone Market Value (US$ MN) Analysis and Forecast

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the anti-drone market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the anti-drone market by Component (Drone Detection Equipment, Drone Neutralization Equipment, Concealed Threat Detection Systems, Long-range Acoustic Devices & Software) By Range (< 200 Mtr Anti-Drone Systems, 200 Mtr - 1 Km Anti-Drone Systems, 1 Km - 4 Km Anti-Drone Systems, 4 Km - 20 Km Anti-Drone Systems, > 25 Km Anti-Drone Systems) By End-User (Homeland Security Departments, Military & Defense Departments, Airport Operators, Commercial Security Service Providers, Critical Infrastructure Owners, Others (not classified in any of the above categories)) By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032



