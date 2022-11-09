Walmart’s Toyland Event Hosts Segway’s GoKart Pro and Electric Scooter Test-Drive

Arcadia, CA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway will showcase its products at Walmart’s annual Toyland holiday event, in Bentonville, Arkansas, on November 11th, 2022. Segway will be among many vendors exhibiting products to the estimated 30,000 attendees. Bentonville is home to the headquarters of Walmart, and many attendees will be affiliated with the mega-retailer. The one-day event is open to the public, features live music, and will let folks mingle with friends and loved ones in historic Lawrence Plaza. The Segway test drive booth will be located at the southwest corner of Lawrence Plaza.

At the Segway experience, event-goers can test drive products, receive free giveaways, and learn more about their best-in-class electric scooters and GoKarts from the Segway team on-site. Guests at the Segway booth will also get a chance to view the new limited edition Bumblebee GoKart Pro, part of the Segway Transformers brand collaboration.

Toyland will offer guests the thrill of test-driving a host of Segway products around a race track. The Zing C9 electric kickscooter will be available for children to zip around on. The C9 (a Walmart exclusive) is the premier electric kickscooter for children aged 8-14, offering durability and safety. Additionally available for testing, the C15 electric kickscooter (available at Sam’s Club) is a fast and stylish choice for children aged 10 and up.

The D18W, F30S, and GoKart Pro will be among the mix, available to test-ride. The D18W (a Walmart exclusive) is an entry-level scooter designed for beginners with an 11.2 miles range and top speed of 15.5 mph. The F30S (only available at Sam’s Club and Walmart) is a foldable and portable e-scooter solution with an 18.6 miles range and top speed of 15.5 mph. The GoKart Pro is inspired by F1, engineered for speed, and built for drifting. The GoKart Pro has an adjustable frame to accommodate most people ages 14+ years old and up.

In addition, Segway partners with Wright's BBQ for 2022 Toyland. Wright’s is an Arkansas institution serving up authentic southern BBQ cooked on 100% wood fire. Customers can redeem their Segway purchase of $150 or more from any Sam’s Club or Walmart in-store or online receipt for a ‘Segway Thrill Meal’ that includes an entree, cole slaw, and a beverage. The promotion will run from 11/11-11/30.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader of commercial-grade, electric and self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, in 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company's businesses are all around the world, and have subsidiaries in Beijing, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Amsterdam, Seoul, Paris, Barcelona, Munich, Shanghai, Changzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou. Its products are sold in more than 225 countries and regions. With its world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products, leading users and the entire industry into the future.

