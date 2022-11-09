Global Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market Size to reach $ 1225.07 Billion by 2030

New York, United States , Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market Size was valued at USD 245.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1225.07 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during 2021-2030.An increase in the numbers of internet users, the quick adoption of cloud services, and the production of more data by businesses. The IDC Report states that the total amount of data generated globally hit 64 zettabytes in 2020 and is predicted to reach 175 zettabytes by 2025. The spike in the use of social media and entertainment platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, and others is primarily responsible for this growth in data volume.

The expansion of the everything as a service (XaaS) market will be aided by factors such expanding enterprises converting to software, cloud-based platforms, and services, as well as consumer demands for increased control over the services they have registered to. Additionally, expanding the use of cloud-based services and integrating cutting-edge features like automated management, decreased downtime, and reduced monitoring costs would expand the market's reach. Additionally, rising interest in subscription-based business models will boost industry expansion.

Based on the type segment, the global everything as a service (XaaS) market is categorized into SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, SECaaS, DaaS, UCaaS, StaaS, technology as a service & others. The SAAS segment has dominated the market share in 2020 of global everything as a service (XaaS) market owing to rapid uptake of these platforms by businesses in the IT, telecom, and BFSI sectors. Based on the organization segment, the global everything as a service (XaaS) market is categorized into small and medium enterprise, large enterprise. The large enterprise segment has dominated the market share in 2020 of global everything as a service (XaaS) market owing to major firms are increasingly utilizing cloud-based SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS systems. The healthcare segment is dominated the market share in 2020 of global everything as a service (XaaS) market owing to growing use of XaaS for remote patient monitoring, treatment, and diagnosis in the healthcare industry.

Companies are expanding their customer base and reducing the expenses associated with the deployment of solutions by implementing XaaS services and solutions. High scalability and flexibility are key advantages of using XaaS services. These advantages support businesses in carrying out their decisions and fuel the expansion of everything-as-a-Service (XaaS). One of the factors propelling the expansion of the XaaS market internationally is the growing acceptance of the concept of selling value projects as a service. According to their budget, businesses have the choice of upgrading or downgrading, which is one of the factors fuelling the expansion of everything-as-a-Service. There are no additional fees that businesses must pay; they only have to pay the subscription charge.

North America region is dominating the market share of global everything as a service (XaaS) market owing to the due to the early adopter of SaaS-based solutions and heavily investing on cloud services. The region has witnessed to adopt cloud technologies across all industries. The healthcare industry is where cloud computing services are seeing the most growth in North America. However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow over the next few years of global everything as a service (XaaS) market owing to increased cloud infrastructure investment by significant companies in this region, which fuels market expansion. For instance, the Alibaba Group invested over $1 billion in June 2021 to expand cloud infrastructure across Asia and the Pacific.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services, AT&T Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco, IBM Corporation, NetApp, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft, Oracle, Oracle, Orange Business Services, SAP SE, Salesforce, Inc and others 20+ prominent key players added in the final report.

