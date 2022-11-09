15th Annual Vendor Fair Raises Record $287,000 For Associa Cares Charitable Organization

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Associa branches throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia – Associa Community Management, Associa Select Community Services, and Legum & Norman – recently hosted their 15th Annual Associa Cares Vendor Fair to raise funds that benefit Associa’s affiliate charity, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. A total of 91 vendor partners and more than 300 Associa team members took part in the event, which raised a record $287,000.

Attending vendor partners had the opportunity to meet with a wide range of Associa branch leaders, portfolio managers, community managers, assistant managers, and maintenance supervisors from more than 600 Associa-managed communities throughout the Metropolitan Washington, D.C., area. It was an excellent opportunity to directly market their respective companies and services to managers who collectively request proposals for millions of dollars in services every year.

Associa sends thanks to all our repeat vendors and a very special thank you to the following vendors who have each generously sponsored this event for the past 15 consecutive years: Brothers Paving & Concrete Corporation; GAM Graphics & Marketing; High Sierra Pools, Inc.; Johnson, Bremer & Ignacio CPAs, PC; Karl Riedel Architecture, PC; Minkoff Company, Inc.; NOVA Painting Company, Inc.; Rees Broome, PC; Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.; Toepfer Construction; TRC Engineering; TWC Services, LLC; and Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP.

Associa also recognizes those top-tier sponsors who generously supported our 2022 event: Advantage Landscape, BrightView Landscapes, Brothers Paving & Concrete Corporation, BuildingLink, Comfort Solutions, Complete Landscaping, Hann & Hann Construction Services, Muller, Inc., Ploutis Contracting, Toepfer Construction, and Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP.

“The incredible generosity of our long-term supporters sets a high bar for all our attendees,” said Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services President John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “Their continued funding is an example that energizes all our vendor partners in their support of Associa Cares.”

“It was a terrific opportunity to reconnect with those vendor whose support lets us continue providing our community partners with the best possible care,” said Legum & Norman President Marc McCoy, CMCA®, AMS®. “Most importantly, it gave all of us the opportunity to continue helping our respective communities.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

