Firms in Disposable Syringes Market Witnessing Massive Growth Opportunity in Needle-free Injectors, States Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. An assessment of the disposable injectable market strategies underscored that key players have leant on adopting advanced technologies in specialty syringe production. Of note, they are bringing frequent design improvements to meet the compatibility requirements in injecting highly viscous drugs. The disposable syringes market size is forecast to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2020–2030.

The TMR study authors scrutinizing disposable syringes market trends found that two-step disposable autoinjectors are a major technology advancement. Top players have launched such devices to meet the demands. They have thus garnered sizable revenues on the back of need for effective and safe injection of biologics and pharmaceuticals, asserted an in-depth disposable syringes market analysis. Manufacturers of disposable syringes are capturing substantial revenue streams from the rising demand for specialty syringes for vaccines delivery, particularly COVID-19 vaccines, as recent disposable syringes market trends highlight.

Key Findings of Disposable Syringes Market Study

Firms Gain Revenues from Use of Prefilled Syringe s for Biologics Delivery : Massive demand for prefilled syringes in pharmaceutical industry (B2B) has reinforced vast growth opportunities for market players. The study found that biologics account for a major proportion of all injectable drugs currently in development. Thus, steady rise in adoption of prefilled syringes for delivery of range of biologics has generated revenue growth to firms the disposable syringes market.

Massive demand for prefilled syringes in pharmaceutical industry (B2B) has reinforced vast growth opportunities for market players. The study found that biologics account for a major proportion of all injectable drugs currently in development. Thus, steady rise in adoption of prefilled syringes for delivery of range of biologics has generated revenue growth to firms the disposable syringes market. Advancements in Dual-Chamber Syringes and Specialty Syringes Underpins Incredible Growth Avenues : Development of dual-chamber syringes gathered significant momentum over the past few years, reinforced by new dual-chamber technologies. Novel designs in needle-free and dual-chamber devices opened up incredible growth opportunities for market players. Of note, computer-aided design (CAD) geometries have been increasingly utilized for molding specialty syringes including dual-chamber devices. Furthermore, automated disposable injection devices such as two-step disposable autoinjectors are expected to attract considerable attention in healthcare settings due to patient-friendly designs.

Development of dual-chamber syringes gathered significant momentum over the past few years, reinforced by new dual-chamber technologies. Novel designs in needle-free and dual-chamber devices opened up incredible growth opportunities for market players. Of note, computer-aided design (CAD) geometries have been increasingly utilized for molding specialty syringes including dual-chamber devices. Furthermore, automated disposable injection devices such as two-step disposable autoinjectors are expected to attract considerable attention in healthcare settings due to patient-friendly designs. Adoption of Needle-Free Syringes in Vaccine Delivery Steering Revenue Generation: Widespread demand for needle-free prefilled syringes for needle-free prefilled syringes presents enormous lucrative avenue in disposable syringes market. Worldwide prevalence of occupational exposure to needlestick injuries among both patients and healthcare workers has boosted the market outlook of needle-free syringes. Companies are keen on unveiling patient-friendly, precise needle-free injection systems to strengthen their growth prospects.





Key Drivers

Steadily growing demand for injectable drugs in various healthcare settings globally is a key driver of the disposable syringes market. Steady development of biologic drug products has fueled the growth prospects.

Adoption of safe injection practices is driving the adoption of needle-free syringes, which is propelling the commercialization of products. Need to reduce cross contamination of infections through injection is bolstering the revenue potential for companies in the disposable syringes market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global disposable syringes market in 2019, and is projected to retain its lead during the forecast period of 2020–2030. Revenues in the regional market pivot on the enormous demand for disposable syringes and vials for vaccines and range of pharmaceutical products. Particularly, the surge in demand for vaccines in the U.S. has created massive lucrative avenues in recent years, observed the study authors.

Disposable Syringes Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Group PLC, Terumo Medical Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Sol-Millennium Medical, Inc., PiSA Farmacéutical, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Injex Surgical Industries, and Dickinson and Company (BD).

Product

Syringes

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Needles

Conventional

Safety

Oral Syringes

Filling Needles

Application

Medication Preparation

Medication Delivery

Other Clinical Usages





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





