Humanity 2.0 signs strategic partnership with FTX Europe to accelerate Web3 Human Flourishing Initiatives

WASHINGTON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanity 2.0, a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing through technology, media, and thought-leadership, in collaboration with public, private and faith based organizations, announced today it has signed a strategic public-private partnership with FTX Europe.



The partnership will support and power Humanity 2.0's core Web3 initiatives utilizing FTX blockchain experience, NFT and digitalization technology in conjunction with a robust digital payment platform to facilitate impact initiatives.

Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 Foundation commented; “Working with the visionary and principled people at FTX has been a great privilege and I am excited about how technology is going to be leveraged to remove impediments to human flourishing. This partnership is an epic win for humanity and will accelerate our framework and impact goals.”

“We are excited about a partnership with Humanity 2.0 to utilize our experience, technology, and community to help advance human flourishing in novel ways. We hope to make a real impact through this partnership and our collaborations.” commented Patrick Gruhn, Head of FTX Europe AG.

FTX Europe with its holding company in Switzerland, is the European and Middle East division of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. Through FTX Europe, users in the European Economic Area and the Middle East can access FTX’s innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, and other services and products.

To learn more about FTX Europe & MENA, please visit: https://ftx.com/eu

Humanity 2.0 is a Non-Profit NGO (Non-Government Organization) focused on facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions.

Humanity 2.0 is building a new model for human cooperation that enables us to transcend the boundaries and silos we have created and unite in realizing a better world for the next generation.

For more information humanity2-0.org

