For Second Straight Year Serco Receives Industry Recognition for Hiring and Supporting Military Veterans

Herndon, Virginia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, has been named a back-to-back recipient of the Military Times “Best for Vets Employer” recognition.

The 2022 Best for Vets employer list highlights organizations who demonstrate exceptional efforts to recruit, retain, and support former and currently transitioning service members, their spouses, and military caregivers. Since 2009, Military Times has built this list to feature companies that are attractive places to work for future job seekers within the military community. This is the second time Serco has been included on this prestigious list.

“Here at Serco, military veterans, reservists, and spouses make up nearly 22% of our workforce across North America. These employees bring a very personal perspective when it comes to supporting all branches of the Department of Defense and we want to continue our positive efforts to hire and support veterans across our organization,” said Tom Watson, Serco Inc. Chief Executive Officer.

This Best for Vets recognition comes just weeks after Serco signed on to the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP). This partnership signifies our formal committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.

Serco is a place where you can make a difference, and we invite you to come discover your place in our world; visit www.serco.com/na/careers to explore available job opportunities.

###

Attachment