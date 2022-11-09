New York, USA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market to Exhibit Positive Growth at a CAGR of 5.71% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

The aortic aneurysm stent grafts market is expected to surge due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from aortic aneurysms and an aging population, rising regulatory approvals, and rapid technological development activities. Furthermore, an increase in the prevalence of cardiac diseases and growing awareness of these devices are driving the growth of the aortic aneurysm stent grafts market from 2022 to 2027.

DelveInsight’s Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, aortic aneurysm stent grafts market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key aortic aneurysm stent grafts companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global aortic aneurysm stent grafts market during the forecast period.

Notable aortic aneurysm stent grafts companies such as Medtronic, Terumo, Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech (Group) Co., Ltd. (MicroPort Scientific Corporation), Cook, Cordis, JOTEC GmbH, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Endologix LLC, Lombard Medical, Lifetech Scientific, SB-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Endospan , and several others are currently operating in the aortic aneurysm stent grafts market.

Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Overview

Aortic aneurysm stent grafts are devices that are placed inside the abdominal or thoracic aorta to help prevent the aneurysm from rupturing. The stent graft is inserted into the aneurysm via a delivery catheter, which is a long, very thin, soft plastic tube.

Endovascular aortic stent grafts have several advantages over open repair methods, including shorter postoperative hospital stays, lower surgical morbidity and mortality rates, and less invasiveness. Aortic graft disadvantages include the need for ongoing imaging surveillance and concerns about the graft’s long-term viability.





Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market Insights

As per the DelveInsight assessment, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global aortic aneurysm stent grafts market among all regions. Rising aortic aneurysm cases, technological advancements, and strong financial incentives are expected to aid in the growth of the North American aortic aneurysm stent grafts market between 2022 and 2027.

The increasing regulatory product approvals of innovative devices is another factor driving the growth of the aortic aneurysm stent grafts market. Endologix LLC, for example, announced the launch and first implant of its ALTO® Abdominal Stent Graft in Canada on May 11, 2021, following recent approval from Health Canada.

Moreover, the rising adoption of aortic aneurysm stent grafts in the country would result in rising demand for treatments that use aortic aneurysm stent grafts, creating a favorable growth environment for the aortic aneurysm stent grafts market in the United States as well as the North American region.

Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market Dynamics

The aortic aneurysm stent grafts market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The key factor is the increasing number of aortic aneurysm cases worldwide, which leads to increased demand for the product, creating growth opportunities for the Global aortic aneurysm stent grafts Market. Several risk factors, such as smoking and alcohol consumption, play an important role in developing aortic aneurysms. Another major factor driving the growth of the aortic aneurysm stent grafts market is the world's growing geriatric population.

However, high treatment costs and perioperative and postoperative complications, such as the risk of stent movement and others, may be limiting factors in the growth of the aortic aneurysm stent grafts market.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the aortic aneurysm stent grafts market was one of the few that experienced positive growth. Because of the growing demand among COVID-19 patients, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge in revenue for the aortic aneurysm stent grafts market. As a result, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the aortic aneurysm stent grafts market was expected to grow positively.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 5.71% Key Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Companies Medtronic, Terumo, Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech (Group) Co., Ltd. (MicroPort Scientific Corporation), Cook, Cordis, JOTEC GmbH, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Endologix LLC, Lombard Medical, Lifetech Scientific, SB-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Endospan, among others

Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market Assessment

Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product: Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft, Thoracic Aortic Stent Graft Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market 7 Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

