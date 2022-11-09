NowVertical Group Receives 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company, is pleased to announce that Allegient Defense, NOW’s Government Solutions team, was recognized by U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony earlier today presented by U.S. Department of Labor.



NOW’s Government Solutions team, Allegient Defense, earned the gold award from the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program. The program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

“From NOW’s earliest days, we’ve known that Government solutions would be a key component of our business and strategy. For that reason – and so many more – we were beyond excited to bring the Allegient Defense team into the fold and to continue to support their mission of employing and engaging with veteran communities across the United States,” said Daren Trousdell, NOW’s Chairman and CEO. “The veteran community includes some of the best and brightest in technology, data solutions, and beyond. We’re honored to receive this recognition and proud of the Allegient Defense team's hard work to continue investing with this critical group.”

NowVertical Group and Allegient Defense have joined 834 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

“Our team’s history is rooted in supporting our Department of Defense clients as well as our veterans. That’s part of why we deeply value and continuously strive to hire and retain veterans throughout our team and organization. This award represents the culmination of who we are as a company and our dedication and support of the veteran community,” said Dr. Angel Diaz, CEO of Allegient Defense.

Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resource efforts, pay compensation, and tuition assistance programs. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is the VI software and solutions company growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

