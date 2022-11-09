Ontario Museum Association Announces Awards of Excellence 2022 Recipients

Hamilton, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, November 7, 2022, the Ontario Museum Association (OMA) presented the OMA Awards of Excellence 2022 at their 50th Anniversary Annual Conference, Changing Directions: Practice over Permanence. The Awards reception was held at the Art Gallery of Hamilton with supporting partner TOTAL Fine Arts.



This year, the OMA will showcase the accomplishments of the Award Recipients in a social media campaign starting on November 8, 2022. The OMA Awards of Excellence are an opportunity for the sector to recognize institutions and individuals who make outstanding contributions to the museum field in Ontario and whose innovative work inspires their colleagues, Ontarians, and visitors from around the world. Ontario museums have provided inspiration, education and solace to the public throughout the pandemic and continue to build and strengthen communities as we work toward recovery.

Congratulations to the OMA Awards of Excellence 2022 recipients in the following categories:

Distinguished Career Sarah Quinton, Curatorial Director Emeritus, Textile Museum of Canada Promising Leadership Nahed Mansour, Royal Ontario Museum Promising Leadership – Honourable Mention Madeline Smolarz, Oakville Galleries Volunteer Service John Caldwell, Lang Pioneer Village Museum Exhibitions Oil Museum of Canada for Exhibition & Building Renewal Project Exhibitions – Honourable Mention Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery for Disruption Publications Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum for Making Her Mark: The Women of Niagara-on-the-Lake

Learn more about the Awards of Excellence and all the recipients here: [https://members.museumsontario.ca/programs-events/awards-of-excellence]

Quotes:

“As the museum sector continues to navigate an ever-changing pandemic landscape, we are thrilled to recognize the innovative and dedicated work of museum staff, volunteers, and communities across Ontario. The 2022 Awards of Excellence recipients reflect how Ontario museums continue to connect Ontarians with diverse collections, vibrant heritage, engaging programs, and ultimately with one another. We are proud to celebrate the outstanding contributions of this year's recipients from across the province.”

– Marie G. Lalonde, Executive Director of the Ontario Museum Association

About the Ontario Museum Association:

The Ontario Museum Association (OMA) strengthens capacity among institutions and individual’s active in Ontario’s museum sector, facilitates excellence and best practices, and improves the communication and collaboration of its membership. The OMA advocates for the important role of Ontario’s museums to society, working with all stakeholders, related sectors and industries, and other professional organizations. Each year, millions of visitors to Ontario’s 700 community museums experience programs and exhibitions that tell our collective story and contribute to our identity and sense of place.

