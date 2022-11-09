ConnectWise Announces Inaugural WISE Awards Winners at IT Nation Connect 2022 in Orlando

Winning partners were recognized for achieving their most ambitious vision of success using the foundation of ConnectWise products, services, and community



ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), today announced the winners of the inaugural WISE Awards during a special recognition luncheon at IT Nation Connect 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The WISE Awards program was launched this year to recognize solutions partners who are achieving their most ambitious vision of success through ConnectWise software, services, and community while also striving to make a difference and empower others in the broader industry.

This year’s winners were recognized across eight categories:

“We are thrilled to announce our inaugural WISE Award winners right here at IT Nation Connect 2022,” said ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee. “These outstanding partners have inspired us by using technology and innovation to deliver extraordinary service to their customers and communities. We congratulate all our winners on their success and industry impact and look forward to highlighting more partners in our WISE Awards program in the years to come.”

To learn more about the WISE Awards, including winners’ package details and participation and nomination criteria, visit the WISE Awards webpage.

