Flash News: OKX lists $MRST on DEX; puts $20,000 worth of $MRST up for grabs

| Source: OKX OKX

Victoria, SEYCHELLES

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency venue, has issued business updates for the week ending November 11, 2022.

OKX lists $MRST on CEX and DEX; announces trade lottery competition
In addition to opening $MRST for spot trading, OKX is pleased to announce the listing of Mars Token on its DEX as of November 9.

OKX will also be running a trade lottery competition for $MRST in which a total of $20,000 worth of $MRST up for grabs:

  1. The top 20 daily DEX traders who trade $MRST will share $1,800 equivalent in $MRST per day for 10 days (total value of $18,000 worth of $MRST)
  2. 20 lucky users who use the OKX Web3 Wallet and make a transaction of at least 10MRST will get an airdrop worth $100 in $MRST each (total value of $2,000 worth of $MRST)

The Mars is creating a metaverse game platform based on the theme of the red planet. The team has successfully launched NFT projects, 'The Martians' and 'MRST Mining Pet' NFT, and launchpad & NFT marketplace 'brizzi'. Also, a token mining game, 'MRST Mining App' has reached over 1m downloads.

Find out more about the $MRST lottery competition here.

OKX Earn offers up to 300% APY with OKX Football Festival
To celebrate international football teams clashing in Qatar, OKX is teaming up with Chiliz to kick off the OKX Football Festival.

In addition to its NFT Football Cup event, OKX is launching a series of special staking deals through its Earn platform. Further details below:

Staking TokenReward TokenTermIndividual limitTotal subscription limitAPYRatio
OKBCHZ740 OKB288000 OKB36%81.481
CHZCHZ72500 CHZ3250000 CHZ60%1.000
USDCCHZ7550 USDC5500000 USDC20%3.704
CHZCITY72500 CHZ5000000 CHZ100%0.044
CHZPOR72500 CHZ5000000 CHZ100%0.051
CHZARG72500 CHZ5000000 CHZ100%0.038
CHZMENGO72500 CHZ5000000 CHZ100%0.172
CITYCITY790 CITY49500 CITY300%1.000
PORPOR7150 POR180000 POR200%1.000
ARGARG7100 ARG170000 ARG200%1.000
MENGOMENGO7500 MENGO750000 MENGO200%1.000

For more, see the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com 

About OKX
OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com


Tags

Crypto Cryptocurrency Crypto Wallet Crypto exchange bitcoin Ethereum Blockchain Fintech