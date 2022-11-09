Flash News: OKX lists $MRST on DEX; puts $20,000 worth of $MRST up for grabs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency venue, has issued business updates for the week ending November 11, 2022.



OKX lists $MRST on CEX and DEX; announces trade lottery competition

In addition to opening $MRST for spot trading, OKX is pleased to announce the listing of Mars Token on its DEX as of November 9.

OKX will also be running a trade lottery competition for $MRST in which a total of $20,000 worth of $MRST up for grabs:

The top 20 daily DEX traders who trade $MRST will share $1,800 equivalent in $MRST per day for 10 days (total value of $18,000 worth of $MRST) 20 lucky users who use the OKX Web3 Wallet and make a transaction of at least 10MRST will get an airdrop worth $100 in $MRST each (total value of $2,000 worth of $MRST)

The Mars is creating a metaverse game platform based on the theme of the red planet. The team has successfully launched NFT projects, 'The Martians' and 'MRST Mining Pet' NFT, and launchpad & NFT marketplace 'brizzi'. Also, a token mining game, 'MRST Mining App' has reached over 1m downloads.

Find out more about the $MRST lottery competition here .

OKX Earn offers up to 300% APY with OKX Football Festival

To celebrate international football teams clashing in Qatar, OKX is teaming up with Chiliz to kick off the OKX Football Festival.

In addition to its NFT Football Cup event, OKX is launching a series of special staking deals through its Earn platform. Further details below:

Staking Token Reward Token Term Individual limit Total subscription limit APY Ratio OKB CHZ 7 40 OKB 288000 OKB 36 % 81.481 CHZ CHZ 7 2500 CHZ 3250000 CHZ 60 % 1.000 USDC CHZ 7 550 USDC 5500000 USDC 20 % 3.704 CHZ CITY 7 2500 CHZ 5000000 CHZ 100 % 0.044 CHZ POR 7 2500 CHZ 5000000 CHZ 100 % 0.051 CHZ ARG 7 2500 CHZ 5000000 CHZ 100 % 0.038 CHZ MENGO 7 2500 CHZ 5000000 CHZ 100 % 0.172 CITY CITY 7 90 CITY 49500 CITY 300 % 1.000 POR POR 7 150 POR 180000 POR 200 % 1.000 ARG ARG 7 100 ARG 170000 ARG 200 % 1.000 MENGO MENGO 7 500 MENGO 750000 MENGO 200 % 1.000

For more, see the OKX Support Center .

