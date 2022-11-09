Women for Whittier Holiday Tea on Dec. 13, 2022: Honoring Women Leaders Who Make a Difference in Their Communities

BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high-quality and accessible healthcare and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, will host its Women for Whittier Holiday Tea and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Community Education Room at 1290 Tremont Street, Roxbury.

The event, with the theme of "Celebrating Women's Achievements and Creating a World That Is Equitable, Diverse and Inclusive," is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will feature the presentation of the 2022 Women for Whittier Awards and a panel discussion.

The 2022 Women for Whittier Awards will be presented to:

Christine Carmody, Executive Vice President, Eversource Energy

Karen Chen, Executive Director, Chinese Progressive Association

Eva Clark, Attorney and Prison Reform Advocate

Magnolia A. Contreras, Vice President for Community Health, Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Melissa Fish-Crane, Principal & Chief Executive Officer, Peabody Properties

State Representative Chynah Tyler, Massachusetts State House

A panel discussion following the awards presentation will be moderated by Linda Champion, Assistant General Counsel of the Worker's Compensation Trust Fund, and will include Amaka Ubake, 7 News Anchor; Juliette Mayers, Founder & CEO, Inspiration Zone, LLC; and Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of women leaders from diverse backgrounds while recognizing the ongoing need to close the gap in gender equality," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. "By honoring the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of female leaders, we are empowering other women to reach their full potential."

About Whittier Street Health Center

Whittier Street Health Center is an independently licensed community health care center with a mission of providing high-quality, reliable and accessible primary healthcare for diverse populations while promoting wellness and eliminating health and social disparities. A champion of equitable access to high-quality, patient-focused care, social justice and economic equity, Whittier Street Health Center is accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC), certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, and recognized by the NCQA for its Behavioral Health Integration. Through its locations in Roxbury and North Dorchester, and its Mobile Health Van program, Whittier Street Health Center serves more than 30,000 patients and 20,000 community outreach visits annually; its ethnically and racially diverse patient base is primarily made up of individuals from Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, the South End and greater Boston. Approximately 28% of Whittier's patients are uninsured. For more information, please visit www.wshc.org as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/WhittierStreetHealthCenter), Twitter (@Whittier_Boston), or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/whittier-street-health-center), or call 617-989-3221.

