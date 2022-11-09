Neil deGrasse Tyson and Kevin Kelly Are the Headliners of MVM Future Talks About the Future of Innovation

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third MVM Future Talks will take place this year again with the participation of world-renowned experts. The online live talk show from Hungary's largest energy company, MVM Group, a unique science-entertainment debate will be free to follow online from 6pm on 10 Nov. Budapest time.

World-renowned American astrophysicist, renowned science communicator and guest star of numerous Hollywood films, TV series and cartoons, Neil deGrasse Tyson will be attending the show. In his latest book, Starry Messenger, the expert discusses the possible future of our civilisation, shedding new light on the key fault lines of our time. Kevin Kelly, founder and senior maverick of Wired magazine, tech guru and futurologist, will also be part of the conversation. Kelly regularly lectures on the future of technology and has published several books on the subject.

Balázs Zábori will be one of the Hungarian star experts. He is a space engineer and physicist who holds a degree in space systems engineering from the European Space Agency and is the technical director of REMRED Ltd., one of Hungary's leading private space companies. He will be joined in the studio by Ernő Duda Jr., businessman and medtech innovator, who was awarded the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit of Hungary for his outstanding professional contribution to biotechnology in Hungary, and Imre Porkoláb, military strategist and former NATO representative at the Pentagon. The special guest of the event will be Hayley Arceneaux, the youngest American who has been in orbit, the chief medical officer onboard Inspiration4, a private spaceflight in 2021. The evening will be hosted again this year by TV personality Nóra Ördög and Youtuber and founder of the Hollywood News Agency, Gergely Szirmai.

During the show, the experts will explore questions such as how innovation is democratised as private companies are joining large public organisations, space research and the defence industry in the development of the tools of the future. Will the technological space become interactive by making the flow of inventions two-way? With self-driving cars, the modification of the human genome, the "growing" of organs, or even space tourism slowly becoming part of our everyday lives, can humanity move from being a user of technology to being a shaper of it?

The third MVM Future Talks is a free, interactive, online talk show that can be followed on 10 Nov. from 6pm at www.mvmfuturetalks.com, where viewers can ask the experts.

