Masonry Council of Ontario Officially Announced

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a Special Meeting of Membership on November 8th, 2022 members of Masonry Works Council of Ontario voted to change the name of the association to Masonry Council of Ontario.



The Council represents its members in the Masonry industry in Ontario and has been growing its advocacy footprint over previous years. In his address to the membership, George Winsor (Arriscraft Canada Brick), stated, “The Masonry Council of Ontario is our collective voice here in Ontario. Whether meeting with building or elected officials of the many municipalities across our province, engaging with policymakers, or delivering the message of how sustainable and cost-effective masonry truly is when factoring in the full life-cycle of a structure, Masonry Council of Ontario is working on behalf its members.”

The Masonry Council of Ontario has been working on behalf of its members in Ontario since 2003. The association was developed by key industry players who intended to create a pathway for the masonry industry to better align with key stakeholders in the construction market.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Masonry Council of Ontario,” said Executive Director Andrew Payne. “Moving forward as the Masonry Council of Ontario will allow us to better engage key stakeholders and audiences in relating to the manufacturing, sales and installation of masonry in the Ontario market.”

The masonry industry in Ontario is responsible for nearly all of the masonry products manufactured in Canada. The sector supports more the 14,000 jobs and contributes 1.3-billoin annually to Ontario’s economy.

CONTACT:

Conroy Murray

Masonry Council of Ontario

conroy@masonryworks.ca