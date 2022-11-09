Global Cybersecurity Leader eSentire Partners with InfoTrust to Deliver 24/7 Multi-Signal MDR and IR Services Across Australia

Waterloo, ON and Sydney, Australia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced it has expanded its presence in Australia via a strategic partnership with InfoTrust. InfoTrust is a leading specialized cybersecurity provider that combines next-generation security controls, with the InfoTrust “Connective Tissue” of customer success, analytics, and response service. InfoTrust is now offering its customers, which range from large enterprises to mid-size organizations, eSentire’s award-winning, 24/7 Multi-Signal MDR and Incident Response (IR) services.

eSentire’s MDR services provide the world’s most complete threat response capability, with a Mean Time to Contain (MTTC) active security threats of less than 15 minutes. MDR customers benefit from round-the-clock threat monitoring, delivered by eSentire’s highly trained Security Operations Center (SOC) cyber analysts; proactive elite threat hunting; and the operationalization of real-time threat intelligence, delivered by the Threat Response Unit (TRU), eSentire’s renowned security research team.

InfoTrust’s clients will also have access to eSentire’s IR expertise, including its On-Demand 24/7 IR service. This one-of-a-kind offering combines specialized digital forensics technology and elite responders, enabling organizations that have suffered a cyber incident to return to normal business operations in hours, not days or weeks. The service provides a guaranteed 4-hour threat suppression Service Level Agreement (SLA), anywhere in the world.

“We are excited to work with such an innovative and customer-focused partner as InfoTrust,” said Piers Morgan, Vice President, EMEA and International, eSentire. “For the past eight years, InfoTrust has been helping organizations successfully design and implement security strategies to meet their business requirements. We feel there are great synergies in working with InfoTrust because our 24/7 MDR and IR services help protect organizations’ critical data and help ensure that a cyberattack does not become a business impacting event.”

“We are honored to join eSentire’s e3 Partner Ecosystem and to integrate their award-winning MDR and IR services into our security offerings,” said Simon McKay, Co-Founder, InfoTrust. “We are the trusted advisor to over 350 leading organizations across Australia and continue to build our capability in terms of the threat detection and response solutions we bring to market. Now, in partnership with eSentire, we can protect the critical data and applications of our customers no matter where they reside – on premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, with best-in-class, 24/7 Managed Detection and Response.”

eSentire and InfoTrust have already successfully completed incident response and digital forensics engagements for several Australia-based companies. Going forward, all InfoTrust customers will be able to retain eSentire’s On-Demand 24/7 IR retainer offering, including a 4-hour threat suppression SLA, or opt to engage for emergency IR services.

eSentire protects over 1,500 organizations across 35 industries operating in more than 80 countries, from known and unknown cyber threats. eSentire has recently been recognized as the MDR leader across peer-to-peer software review site G2 and was recently chosen as the top pure-play MDR provider on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 Global MSSP Ranking in 2022. eSentire’s e3 partner ecosystem focuses on mapping partner engagement, productivity, and overall experience to how business leaders choose to consume best-in-class cybersecurity services. eSentire proudly partners with MSPs, VARs and Technology Service Brokers. To join the e3 ecosystem, connect with eSentire here.

eSentire is attending the EDGE technology conference from November 13 to 16 at the Novotel Sunshine Coast Resort in Queensland, Australia and the Canalys Forum in Singapore from November 15 to 17. To book a meeting with the security specialists on site, please contact eSentire here.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc. is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1,500+ organizations in 80+ countries, representing 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business-disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts, Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit http://www.esentire.com and follow https://twitter.com/eSentire.

About InfoTrust

InfoTrust is a leading specialized cybersecurity platform provider that combines next-generation security controls, with the InfoTrust “Connective Tissue,” a customer success, analytics, and response service. InfoTrust specialises in key security domains; email, endpoint, cloud and network, overlaying these technical controls with a range of security services to enable our customers to elevate their security maturity. From ensuring regulatory compliance, to assessing end-user security awareness to understanding where an organization’s vulnerabilities lie, and more. InfoTrust seeks to establish a trusted security partner status with its clients. With the goal of supporting the customers’ security journey, maturing their posture over time, protecting, and mitigating against the risks associated with cybercrime.