Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Excellent Q3 2022 Results, Including Record Q3 Adjusted Funds Flow and Free Funds Flow

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce its Q3 2022 financial and operational results.



“Birchcliff continued to deliver exceptional results in the third quarter, highlighted by quarterly average production of 78,079 boe/d, which resulted in record Q3 adjusted funds flow(1) of $267.4 million ($1.01 per basic common share(2)), record Q3 free funds flow(1) of $182.0 million ($0.69 per basic common share(2)) and record quarterly net income to common shareholders of $244.6 million ($0.92 per basic common share),” commented Jeff Tonken, Chief Executive Officer of Birchcliff.

Mr. Tonken continued: “As previously announced on October 13, 2022, Birchcliff paid a special cash dividend of $0.20 per share to our common shareholders on October 28, 2022. Additionally, we have commenced the execution of our 2023 capital program, which we expect will result in annual average production of 81,000 to 83,000 boe/d in 2023, a 5% increase over 2022(3). After the payment of Birchcliff’s targeted 2023 annual common share dividend of $0.80 per share ($0.20 per share quarterly), we are forecasting that we will have a cash surplus(4) of approximately $295 million to $325 million at December 31, 2023(5). We are maintaining our 2022 guidance and preliminary 2023 guidance that we provided on October 13, 2022 and we expect to announce the details of our 2023 capital program and updated five year plan for 2023 to 2027 on January 18, 2023.”

Q3 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved quarterly average production of 78,079 boe/d, an 8% decrease from Q3 2021. Liquids accounted for 19% of Birchcliff’s total production in Q3 2022, consistent with Q3 2021.

Generated record Q3 adjusted funds flow of $267.4 million, or $1.01 per basic common share, a 59% and 60% increase, respectively, from Q3 2021. Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $273.0 million, a 75% increase from Q3 2021.

Delivered record Q3 free funds flow of $182.0 million, or $0.69 per basic common share, a 21% and 23% increase, respectively, from Q3 2021.

Earned record quarterly net income to common shareholders of $244.6 million, or $0.92 per basic common share, each a 77% increase from Q3 2021.

F&D capital expenditures were $85.3 million in Q3 2022, which included drilling 8 (8.0 net) wells and bringing 19 (19.0 net) wells on production.

Achieved an operating netback ( 2 ) of $32.31/boe, a 37% increase from Q3 2021.

of $32.31/boe, a 37% increase from Q3 2021. Achieved adjusted funds flow per boe (2) of $37.22, a 73% increase from Q3 2021.

of $37.22, a 73% increase from Q3 2021. Realized an operating expense ( 6 ) of $3.50/boe, an 18% increase from Q3 2021.

of $3.50/boe, an 18% increase from Q3 2021. Redeemed all of its issued and outstanding cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C on September 30, 2022 for an aggregate redemption price of $88.2 million.

Significantly reduced total debt ( 7 ) at September 30, 2022 to $186.1 million, a reduction of $451.8 million (71%) from September 30, 2021 and $80.8 million (30%) from June 30, 2022. The Corporation retired approximately $169.0 million of total debt and preferred shares in Q3 2022.

at September 30, 2022 to $186.1 million, a reduction of $451.8 million (71%) from September 30, 2021 and $80.8 million (30%) from June 30, 2022. The Corporation retired approximately $169.0 million of total debt and preferred shares in Q3 2022. In Q3 2022, Birchcliff returned $10.3 million to common shareholders through dividends and purchases under its normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”), including the purchase of 525,400 common shares under the NCIB at an average price of $9.44 per share (before fees). In the first nine months of 2022, Birchcliff returned $67.7 million to common shareholders through dividends and the purchase of 6,040,192 common shares under the NCIB at an average price of $9.00 per share (before fees).

Birchcliff’s unaudited interim condensed financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and related management’s discussion and analysis will be available on its website at www.birchcliffenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For further information regarding the forward-looking statements contained herein, see “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements”. With respect to the disclosure of Birchcliff’s production contained in this press release, see “Advisories – Production”. In addition, this press release uses various “non-GAAP financial measures”, “non-GAAP ratios”, “supplementary financial measures” and “capital management measures” as such terms are defined in National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 52-112”). Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers where similar terminology is used. For further information regarding the non-GAAP and other financial measures used in this press release, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.



Q3 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING Average production Light oil (bbls/d) 2,254 2,878 2,159 2,998 Condensate (bbls/d) 4,601 5,990 4,631 5,844 NGLs (bbls/d) 7,593 6,889 7,305 7,750 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 381,788 415,005 371,174 371,175 Total (boe/d) 78,079 84,924 75,957 78,454 Average realized sales price(CDN$)(1)(2) Light oil (per bbl) 115.94 83.52 121.49 75.28 Condensate (per bbl) 115.84 88.04 125.06 81.65 NGLs (per bbl) 38.18 35.13 43.04 28.01 Natural gas (per Mcf) 6.83 4.46 6.95 3.86 Total (per boe) 47.26 33.70 49.18 30.00 NETBACK AND COST ($/boe)(2) Petroleum and natural gas revenue(1) 47.26 33.71 49.18 30.00 Royalty expense (6.04 ) (2.50 ) (6.05 ) (2.23 ) Operating expense (3.50 ) (2.96 ) (3.46 ) (3.09 ) Transportation and other expense(3) (5.41 ) (4.73 ) (5.58 ) (5.22 ) Operating netback(3) 32.31 23.52 34.09 19.46 G&A expense, net (0.98 ) (0.70 ) (1.08 ) (0.83 ) Interest expense (0.44 ) (0.92 ) (0.48 ) (1.10 ) Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments 6.33 (0.32 ) 2.99 (1.46 ) Other cash income (expense) - (0.07 ) - 0.09 Adjusted funds flow(3) 37.22 21.51 35.52 16.16 Depletion and depreciation expense (7.48 ) (7.31 ) (7.49 ) (7.42 ) Unrealized gain on financial instruments 15.30 9.02 9.26 3.93 Other (expense) income(4) (0.39 ) 0.05 (0.28 ) 0.03 Dividends on preferred shares (0.24 ) (0.22 ) (0.25 ) (0.25 ) Deferred income tax expense (10.36 ) (5.34 ) (8.59 ) (2.91 ) Net income to common shareholders 34.05 17.71 28.17 9.54 FINANCIAL Petroleum and natural gas revenue ($000s)(1) 339,531 263,348 1,019,822 642,600 Cash flow from operating activities ($000s) 272,965 155,606 700,828 319,227 Adjusted funds flow ($000s)(5) 267,350 168,076 736,584 346,084 Per basic common share ($)(3) 1.01 0.63 2.78 1.30 Free funds flow ($000s)(5) 182,020 150,050 478,725 151,331

Per basic common share ($)(3) 0.69 0.56 1.80 0.57 Net income to common shareholders ($000s) 244,582 138,367 584,229 204,387 Per basic common share ($) 0.92 0.52 2.20 0.77 End of period basic common shares (000s) 265,877 265,573 265,877 265,573 Weighted average basic common shares (000s) 265,298 266,547 265,422 266,258 Dividends on common shares ($000s) 5,317 1,330 13,285 3,993 Dividends on preferred shares ($000s) 1,730 1,717 5,162 5,188 F&D capital expenditures ($000s)(6) 85,330 18,026 257,859 194,753 Total capital expenditures ($000s)(5) 86,485 18,622 260,759 196,407 Long-term debt ($000s) 196,989 648,327 196,989 648,327 Total debt ($000s)(7) 186,064 637,905 186,064 637,905

Q3 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Production

Birchcliff’s production averaged 78,079 boe/d in Q3 2022, an 8% decrease from 84,924 boe/d in Q3 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the timing of new wells brought on production in Q3 2022 as compared to Q3 2021, which resulted from scheduling differences in Birchcliff’s drilling and completions program year-over-year. During Q3 2022, the Corporation brought a total 19 wells on production, which included the 10-well 04-04 pad brought onstream in August 2022 and the 9-well 06-35 pad brought onstream in late September 2022, as compared to 22 wells in Q3 2021, the majority of which were brought on production earlier in that quarter. Production was positively impacted by incremental production volumes from new Montney/Doig wells brought on production since September 30, 2021, partially offset by natural production declines.

Liquids accounted for 19% of Birchcliff’s total production in Q3 2022, consistent with Q3 2021, with a liquids-to-gas ratio in Q3 2022 of 37.8 bbls/MMcf (47% high-value light oil and condensate).

Adjusted Funds Flow and Cash Flow From Operating Activities

Birchcliff achieved record Q3 adjusted funds flow of $267.4 million, or $1.01 per basic common share, in Q3 2022, a 59% and 60% increase, respectively, from $168.1 million and $0.63 per basic common share in Q3 2021. Birchcliff’s cash flow from operating activities was $273.0 million in Q3 2022, a 75% increase from $155.6 million in Q3 2021. The increases were primarily due to higher petroleum and natural gas revenue and a realized gain on financial instruments of $45.5 million in Q3 2022 as compared to a realized loss on financial instruments of $2.5 million in Q3 2021, partially offset by a higher royalty expense in Q3 2022. The increases in petroleum and natural gas revenue and royalty expense were largely the result of a 40% increase in the average realized sales price received for Birchcliff’s production in Q3 2022 as compared to Q3 2021. The Corporation’s average realized sales price in Q3 2022 benefited from significant increases in benchmark oil and natural gas prices as compared to Q3 2021. See “Q3 2022 Financial and Operational Results – Commodity Prices”.

Free Funds Flow

Birchcliff delivered record Q3 free funds flow of $182.0 million, or $0.69 per basic common share, in Q3 2022, a 21% and 23% increase, respectively, from $150.1 million and $0.56 per basic common share in Q3 2021. The increases were primarily due to higher adjusted funds flow, partially offset by higher F&D capital expenditures in Q3 2022 as compared to Q3 2021.

Net Income to Common Shareholders

Birchcliff earned record quarterly net income to common shareholders of $244.6 million, or $0.92 per basic common share, in Q3 2022, each a 77% increase from $138.4 million and $0.52 per basic common share in Q3 2021. The increases were primarily due to higher adjusted funds flow and a higher unrealized mark-to-market gain on financial instruments. Birchcliff recorded an unrealized mark-to-market gain on financial instruments of $109.9 million in Q3 2022 as compared to a $70.5 million in Q3 2021. Net income to common shareholders was negatively impacted by an increase in deferred income tax expense of $32.6 million in Q3 2022.

Operating Netback and Selected Cash Costs

In Q3 2022, Birchcliff’s operating netback was $32.31/boe, a 37% increase from $23.52/boe in Q3 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher per boe petroleum and natural gas revenue, partially offset by a higher per boe royalty expense, both of which were largely impacted by a 40% increase in the average realized sales price received for Birchcliff’s production in Q3 2022.

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s selected cash costs for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

September 30,

($/boe) 2022 2021 % Change Royalty expense(1) 6.04 2.50 142 % Operating expense(1) 3.50 2.96 18 % Transportation and other expense(2) 5.41 4.73 14 % G&A expense, net(1) 0.98 0.70 40 % Interest expense(1) 0.44 0.92 (52 %)

Royalty expense per boe increased by 142% from Q3 2021, primarily due to the increase in the average realized sales price received for Birchcliff’s liquids and natural gas production in Q3 2022.

Operating expense per boe increased by 18% from Q3 2021, primarily due to inflationary pressures on power and other fuel supply costs, which together increased by 71% on a per boe basis. Operating expense per boe was also negatively impacted by higher municipal property taxes and regulatory fees.

Transportation and other expense per boe increased by 14% from Q3 2021, primarily due to higher liquids transportation costs as a result of inflationary pressures that increased liquids-handling costs in Q3 2022 and higher fractionation processing fees and take-or-pay commitments.

Net G&A expense per boe increased by 40% from Q3 2021, primarily due to higher employee-related expenses, higher corporate costs due to the easing of Birchcliff’s COVID-19 restrictions and higher general business expenditures due to inflationary pressures.

Interest expense per boe decreased by 52% from Q3 2021, primarily due to a lower average outstanding balance under the Corporation’s extendible revolving credit facilities (the “Credit Facilities”) in Q3 2022.

Debt and Credit Facilities

Total debt at September 30, 2022 was $186.1 million, a decrease of 71% from $637.9 million at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, Birchcliff had long-term debt under the Credit Facilities of $197.0 million (September 30, 2021: $648.3 million) from available Credit Facilities of $850.0 million (September 30, 2021: $850.0 million), leaving the Corporation with $648.9 million of unutilized credit capacity after adjusting for outstanding letters of credit and unamortized deferred financing fees. This unutilized credit capacity provides Birchcliff with significant financial flexibility and additional capital resources to fund its working capital requirements, capital expenditure programs and dividend payments if required in the future. The Credit Facilities do not contain any financial maintenance covenants and do not mature until May 11, 2025.

Commodity Prices

The following table sets forth the average benchmark commodity index prices and exchange rate for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

September 30,

2022 2021 % Change Light oil – WTI Cushing (US$/bbl) 91.55 71.06 29 % Light oil – MSW (Mixed Sweet) (CDN$/bbl) 116.82 83.32 40 % Natural gas – NYMEX HH (US$/MMBtu)(1) 8.20 4.01 104 % Natural gas – AECO 5A Daily (CDN$/GJ) 3.95 3.41 16 % Natural gas – AECO 7A Month Ahead (US$/MMBtu)(1) 4.46 2.83 58 % Natural gas – Dawn Day Ahead (US$/MMBtu)(1) 7.37 4.07 81 % Natural gas – ATP 5A Day Ahead (CDN$/GJ) 3.96 4.01 (1 %) Exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) 1.3054 1.2504 4 % Exchange rate (US$ to CDN$1) 0.7660 0.7997 (4 %)

Marketing and Natural Gas Market Diversification

Birchcliff’s physical natural gas sales exposure primarily consists of the AECO, Dawn and Alliance markets. In addition, the Corporation has various financial instruments outstanding that provide it with exposure to NYMEX HH pricing.

The following table details Birchcliff’s effective sales, production and average realized sales price for natural gas and liquids for Q3 2022, after taking into account the Corporation’s financial instruments:

Three months ended September 30, 2022 Effective

sales

(CDN$000s) Percentage of total sales

(%) Effective

production

(per day) Percentage of

total natural gas production

(%) Percentage of

total corporate production

(%) Effective average realized

sales price

(CDN$) Market AECO(1)(2)(3) 33,527 8% 82,571 Mcf 22% 18% 4.41/Mcf Dawn(4) 148,258 36% 160,526 Mcf 42% 34% 10.04/Mcf NYMEX HH(1)(2)(5) 125,342 31% 138,691 Mcf 36% 29% 9.82/Mcf Total natural gas(1) 307,127 75% 381,788 Mcf 100% 81% 8.74/Mcf Light oil 24,037 6% 2,254 bbl 3% 115.94/bbl Condensate 49,031 12% 4,601 bbl 6% 115.84/bbl NGLs 26,673 7% 7,593 bbl 10% 38.18/bbl Total liquids 99,741 25% 14,448 bbls 19% 75.04/bbl Total corporate(1) 406,868 100% 78,079 boe 100% 56.64/boe

(5) NYMEX HH sales and production include financial and physical NYMEX HH/AECO 7A basis swap contracts for 152,500 MMBtu/d at an average contract price of NYMEX HH less US$1.227/MMBtu during Q3 2022. Birchcliff’s effective average realized sales price for NYMEX HH of CDN$9.82/Mcf (US$6.77/MMBtu) was determined on a gross basis before giving effect to the average NYMEX HH/AECO 7A fixed contract basis differential price of CDN$1.76/Mcf (US$1.23/MMBtu). After giving effect to the NYMEX HH/AECO 7A basis contact price, Birchcliff’s effective average realized net sales price for NYMEX HH was CDN$8.06/Mcf (US$5.54/MMBtu) in Q3 2022.



The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s sales, production, average realized sales price, transportation costs and natural gas sales netback by natural gas market for the periods indicated, before taking into account the Corporation’s financial instruments:

Three months ended September 30, 2022 Natural gas

sales(1)

(CDN$000s) Percentage of natural gas sales

(%) Natural gas production

(Mcf/d) Percentage of natural gas production

(%) Average realized

natural gas sales

price(1)(2)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas transportation costs(2)(3)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas sales netback(2)(4)

(CDN$/Mcf) AECO 83,550 35% 203,296 53% 4.50 0.39 4.11 Dawn 148,258 62% 160,526 42% 10.04 1.42 8.61 Alliance(5) 7,965 3% 17,966 5% 4.82 - 4.82 Total 239,773 100% 381,788 100% 6.83 0.81 6.02 Three months ended September 30, 2021 Natural gas

sales(1)

(CDN$000s) Percentage of natural gas sales

(%) Natural gas production

(Mcf/d) Percentage of natural gas production

(%) Average realized

natural gas sales

price(1)(2)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas transportation costs(2)(3)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas sales netback(2)(4)

(CDN$/Mcf) AECO 65,886 39% 186,718 45% 3.87 0.43 3.44 Dawn 78,554 46% 158,631 38% 5.38 1.48 3.90 Alliance(5) 26,001 15% 69,656 17% 4.06 - 4.06 Total 170,441 100% 415,005 100% 4.46 0.76 3.70

Capital Activities and Investment

F&D capital expenditures were $85.3 million in Q3 2022, which included drilling 8 (8.0 net) wells and bringing 19 (19.0 net) wells on production. In addition, the Corporation participated in the drilling and completion of 2 (0.375 net) Charlie Lake horizontal oil wells in Pouce Coupe. See “Operations Update”.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

2022 Capital Program Update

Birchcliff has successfully drilled and brought on production all of the wells under its initial 2022 capital program. During Q3 2022, the Corporation brought 19 (19.0 net) wells on production, with strong natural gas and condensate rates and an average payout of less than a year, driven by efficient execution and robust commodity prices.

The following table sets forth the wells that were drilled and brought on production as part of the Corporation’s 2022 capital program:

Total # of wells drilled under initial

2022 capital program Total # of wells brought on production

under initial 2022 capital program POUCE COUPE 13-29 pad Basal Doig/Upper Montney 0 2 Montney D1 1 4 Total 1 6(1) 01-08 pad Basal Doig/Upper Montney 4 4 Montney D1 5 5 Montney C 1 1 Total 10 10 04-04 pad Basal Doig/Upper Montney 6 6 Montney D1 3 3 Montney C 1 1 Total 10 10 GORDONDALE 06-35 pad Montney D2 5 5 Montney D1 4 4 Total 9 9 TOTAL 30 35(1)(2)

Pouce Coupe Area

6-well pad (13-29-77-12W6)

Birchcliff’s 13-29 pad was brought on production in Q1 2022. The initial 30 and 60 day production rates for the wells from this pad were disclosed in the Corporation’s press release dated May 11, 2022. The performance of this pad continues to exceed the Corporation’s expectations, with strong natural gas and condensate production rates.

10-well pad (01-08-78-13W6)

Birchcliff’s 01-08 pad was drilled and brought on production in Q2 2022. The initial 30 and 60 day production rates for the wells from this pad were disclosed in the Corporation’s press release dated August 10, 2022. The performance of this pad continues to be in-line with the Corporation’s expectations, with strong natural gas and condensate production rates.

10-well pad (04-04-78-13W6)

During Q3 2022, the Corporation brought all 10 wells on its 04-04 pad on production through Birchcliff’s owned and operated infrastructure. The wells from this pad have now been producing for over 60 days and have produced ahead of the Corporation’s expectations, with strong natural gas and condensate production rates. The outperformance of this pad is significant as it demonstrates both the economical and technical success of a modified completions technique being used to target brownfield reservoir areas in the Upper and Lower Montney. During the initial 30 and 60 days of production, the pad was flowing inline post-fracture condensate, raw natural gas and frac water. The production rates of the wells are stabilized and the frac water flowing back to surface continues to diminish over time. The following table summarizes the aggregate and average production rates for the 10 wells from the 04-04 pad:

IP 30(1) IP 60(1) Aggregate production rate (boe/d) 11,655 10,020 Aggregate natural gas production rate (Mcf/d) 66,880 57,565 Aggregate condensate production rate (bbls/d) 509 425 Average per well production rate (boe/d) 1,166 1,002 Average per well natural gas production rate (Mcf/d) 6,688 5,757 Average per well condensate production rate (bbls/d) 51 43 Condensate-to-gas ratio (bbls/MMcf) 8 7

Gordondale Area

9-well pad (06-35-77-11W6)

Birchcliff’s 06-35 pad was drilled in Q2 and Q3 2022 and brought on production in late September 2022. The wells from this pad have now been producing for over 30 days and have produced in-line with the Corporation’s expectations. As these wells have not yet produced for over 60 days, Birchcliff anticipates providing further details regarding the results of these wells with the release of its Q4 2022 results.

2023 Capital Program Acceleration

As previously announced on October 13, 2022, Birchcliff’s board of directors approved an additional $80 million of F&D capital expenditures to commence the execution of the Corporation’s 2023 capital program. It is expected that the accelerated capital expenditures will result in Birchcliff drilling 14 (14.0 net) wells in 2022 of the 36 (36.0 net) total wells planned for the Corporation’s 2023 capital program, and bringing 6 (6.0 net) of those wells on production in late December 2022. Accelerating Birchcliff’s 2023 capital program will result in incremental production early in 2023, allowing the Corporation to take advantage of stronger expected natural gas prices that are typically seen in the winter months. It has also allowed Birchcliff to significantly decrease the risks related to the price and availability of drilling and other oilfield services during a period of very tight supply. In addition, the Corporation has secured multi-year contracts with its key service providers to ensure the efficient execution of its medium and long-term plans.

The following table summarizes the additional 14 wells expected to be drilled and 6 wells to be brought on production in 2022:

Area

2023 Capital Program Acceleration Wells to be drilled in 2022 Wells to be brought on

production in 2022 Pouce Coupe Montney D1 horizontal natural gas wells 7 3 Montney D2 horizontal natural gas wells 5 3 Montney C horizontal natural gas wells 2 0 TOTAL – POUCE COUPE 14 6

As of the date hereof, Birchcliff has completed the drilling of 6 (6.0 net) Montney/Doig horizontal wells in Pouce Coupe on its 6-well 03-06 pad. Completion operations are scheduled for this pad during November 2022 and all 6 wells are expected to be brought on production in late December 2022.

Birchcliff’s two drilling rigs are currently drilling 6 (6.0 net) Montney/Doig horizontal wells in Pouce Coupe on its 6 well 14-06 pad, which are expected to be completed and brought on production in Q1 2023.

Birchcliff also plans to drill 1 (1.0 net) well and 3 (3.0 net) surface holes on each of the Corporation’s two 4-well pads in Pouce Coupe (15-27 and 04-23) in 2022. These additional wells are expected to be completed and brought on production in the first half of 2023.

For additional details on Birchcliff’s 2022 and 2023 capital programs, see “Outlook and Guidance”.

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

Birchcliff is maintaining its guidance for 2022 and its preliminary guidance for 2023, both as previously disclosed on October 13, 2022.

2022 Guidance

Birchcliff is on track to achieve its 2022 annual average production guidance of 78,000 boe/d, which is expected to generate approximately $1.02 billion of adjusted funds flow and $655 million to $665 million of free funds flow, based on the assumptions set forth herein. The Corporation anticipates F&D capital expenditures to be between $355 million and $365 million, which includes $80 million being spent to prepare for the efficient execution of the Corporation’s 2023 capital program. The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s guidance and commodity price assumptions for 2022, as well as its free funds flow sensitivity:

2022 Guidance and Commodity Price Assumptions

2022 guidance and assumptions(1) Production Annual average production (boe/d) 78,000 % Light oil 3% % Condensate 6% % NGLs 10% % Natural gas 81% Q4 average production (boe/d) 81,000 – 83,000 Average Expenses ($/boe) Royalty(2) 6.70 – 6.80 Operating(2) 3.40 – 3.50 Transportation and other(3) 5.40 – 5.50 Interest(2) 0.40 – 0.50 Adjusted Funds Flow (millions)(4) $1,020 F&D Capital Expenditures (millions)(5) $355 – $365 Free Funds Flow (millions)(4) $655 – $665 Common Share Dividends (millions)(6) $72 Excess Free Funds Flow (millions)(4)(6) $585 – $595 Total Debt at Year End (millions)(7) $60 – $70 Natural Gas Market Exposure AECO exposure as a % of total natural gas production 15% Dawn exposure as a % of total natural gas production 42% NYMEX HH exposure as a % of total natural gas production 38% Alliance exposure as a % of total natural gas production 5% Commodity Prices Average WTI price (US$/bbl) 95.00 Average WTI-MSW differential (CDN$/bbl) 2.50 Average AECO price (CDN$/GJ) 5.25 Average Dawn price (US$/MMBtu) 6.35 Average NYMEX HH price (US$/MMBtu) 6.85 Exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) 1.30

Forward Three Months’ Free Funds Flow Sensitivity(8)

Forward three months’ sensitivity Estimated change to 2022 free funds flow (millions) Change in WTI US$1.00/bbl $1.0 Change in NYMEX HH US$0.10/MMBtu $1.3 Change in Dawn US$0.10/MMBtu $1.8 Change in AECO CDN$0.10/GJ $1.2 Change in CDN/US exchange rate CDN$0.01 $1.3

Preliminary 2023 Guidance

Birchcliff is currently targeting F&D capital expenditures of $240 million to $270 million in 2023, which will allow the Corporation to bring approximately 30 wells on production in 2023. With the addition of the 6 wells that will be brought on production in late December 2022, the Corporation expects to deliver annual average production of 81,000 to 83,000 boe/d in 2023, a 5% increase over 2022. Birchcliff is currently forecasting approximately $855 million of adjusted funds flow and $585 million to $615 million of free funds flow in 2023, based on the assumptions set forth herein.

Birchcliff’s preliminary guidance for 2023 is based on its preliminary planning and takes into account expected increases in materials, labour and services costs as compared to the current year. Birchcliff continues to work through its plans for 2023 and expects to announce the details of its 2023 capital program and updated five year plan for 2023 to 2027 on January 18, 2023.

Preliminary 2023 Guidance and Commodity Price Assumptions

Preliminary 2023 guidance and assumptions(1) Annual Average Production (boe/d) 81,000 – 83,000 Average Expenses ($/boe) Royalty(2) 4.95 – 5.15 Operating(2) 3.40 – 3.60 Transportation and other(3) 5.20 – 5.40 Interest(2) negligible Current income tax(2) 1.55 – 1.75 Adjusted Funds Flow (millions)(4) $855 F&D Capital Expenditures (millions)(5) $240 – $270 Free Funds Flow (millions)(4) $585 – $615 Common Share Dividends (millions)(6) $213 Excess Free Funds Flow (millions)(4)(6) $370 – $400 Total Surplus at Year End (millions)(7) $295 – $325 Natural Gas Market Exposure AECO exposure as a % of total natural gas production 23% Dawn exposure as a % of total natural gas production 41% NYMEX HH exposure as a % of total natural gas production 36% Commodity Prices Average WTI price (US$/bbl) 80.00 Average WTI-MSW differential (CDN$/bbl) 5.00 Average AECO price (CDN$/GJ) 4.80 Average Dawn price (US$/MMBtu) 5.30 Average NYMEX HH price (US$/MMBtu) 5.55 Exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) 1.35

Forward Twelve Months’ Free Funds Flow Sensitivity(8)

Forward twelve months’ sensitivity Estimated change to 2023 free funds flow (millions) Change in WTI US$1.00/bbl $4.0 Change in NYMEX HH US$0.10/MMBtu $7.5 Change in Dawn US$0.10/MMBtu $7.7 Change in AECO CDN$0.10/GJ $3.3 Change in CDN/US exchange rate CDN$0.01 $7.7

Forecast Royalties, Taxes and Fees

Birchcliff currently forecasts that total royalties and other taxes and fees to be paid to the Province of Alberta in 2022 and 2023 will be in the amount of approximately $206 million and $168 million, respectively. Royalties are comprised of payments in respect of production and revenue from Birchcliff’s oil and natural gas wells producing in Alberta. Other taxes and fees primarily include municipal property taxes, regulatory compliance and administration fees, surface and mineral lease rentals and land sale bonuses paid to acquire development rights in the Province.

Birchcliff currently forecasts that corporate income taxes to be paid to the Federal Government in 2023 will be in the amount of approximately $49 million. The Corporation expects to have sufficient tax pools available to offset taxable income in 2022 and therefore no corporate income taxes are expected to paid in 2022.

