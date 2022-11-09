Alpha Sigma Capital Research Launches New “Ask Me Anything” Series with James Haft, Chairman of DLTx

Hermosa Beach, CA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Sigma Capital Research, has developed a series of educational AMAs (“Ask Me Anything”) series to bring blockchain thought leaders to its research subscribers and limited partners.

DATE: November 10, 2022

PRESENTERS: James Haft, Chairman, and Simon Campbell, CCO, for DLTx

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. TICKER: NASDAQ: BMAQU, BMAQ, BMAQW, BMAQR

About Alpha Sigma Capital Research: Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP, and Alpha Sigma Capital Fund II, LP. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology toward mass adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive ASC Research at www.alphasigma.fund/research.

About DLTx

DLTx is a vertically integrated technology company expanding Web 3 capabilities by deploying blockchain infrastructure at scale across major global industries. The DLTx team is comprised of decentralists who believe in the new economy that's powered by cryptographic digital assets. The DLTx team has been at the forefront of developing and launching several of the most important protocols in the blockchain space including Ethereum, developed the first blockchain investment fund in 2014, has built out massive scale mining infrastructure since 2015, and now operates the first publicly traded company focused on powering Web 3.

Learn more at https://www.DLTx.com



About Blockchain Moon

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (“Blockchain Moon”) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon seeks to capitalize on the extensive experience of its management team, board of directors, and advisors who are both blockchain industry investors and entrepreneurs to pursue prospective targets that are high-growth businesses in blockchain technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Blockchain Moon is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enzo Villani and Chief Financial Officer Wes Levitt.

Learn more at https://www.BMAQ.IO



