Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Stifel Healthcare Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel targeted therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 4:10 p.m. ET. The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.acumenpharm.com and will be archived for 14 days.



About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with clinical operations based in Carmel, IN, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are primary triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs in INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

