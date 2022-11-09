Revolution Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines, will be the featured speaker in fireside chats at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference and the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Details of these events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference

Conference Date: November 14, 2022

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 7:00 a.m. Eastern on Monday, November 14, 2022

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Conference Date: November 29 – December 1, 2022

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 2:15 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 1, 2022

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

Webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright and Evercore ISI fireside chats can be accessed at: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available on the investors section of the company’s website for at least 14 days following the events.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI) and RMC-6291(KRASG12C) are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in the company’s pipeline include RMC-9805 (KRASG12D), currently in IND-enabling development, RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).