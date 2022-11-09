Rani Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the company will present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference taking place on November 15 - 16, 2022.



Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 16 at 9:45 AM EST / 6:45 AM PST.

Interested parties can access the live webcasts for these conferences from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ranitherapeutics.com. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations for approximately 90 days.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

