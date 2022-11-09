Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

Terns plans to initiate U.S. clinical trial for TERN-701 (allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor) in CML in second half of 2023

Positive data from Phase 1 trial of TERN-501 (THR-β agonist) in NASH presented at AASLD 2022, with top-line data from Phase 2a DUET trial expected in second half of 2023

IND-enabling activities for TERN-601 (oral GLP-1R agonist) remain on track with plans to initiate first-in-human clinical trial in obesity in 2023

Cash and equivalents of $187 million provides runway into 2025, including three clinical data readouts from Terns’ three lead programs: TERN-701, TERN-601 and TERN-501



FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and corporate highlights.

“The third quarter marked an exciting period for Terns, as we continued to accelerate development of our three lead programs in indications with large unmet need. With the completion of our $65 million financing in August, we are well-positioned to advance TERN-701 in CML and TERN-601 in obesity into the clinic in the United States in 2023. We also look forward to top-line data from the Phase 2a DUET trial evaluating TERN-501 monotherapy and in combination with TERN-101, the first trial to assess both THR-β and FXR agonists in NASH, in the second half of 2023. We look forward to continued momentum in 2023 and multiple important milestones for Terns’ product candidates next year,” said Sen Sundaram, chief executive officer at Terns.

Recent Developments and Anticipated Milestones

TERN-701: Oral, allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) for chronic myeloid leukemia

Terns intends to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for TERN-701 in the United States in the second half 2023 with potential interim top-line readouts from initial cohorts in 2024

TERN-701 is Terns’ proprietary, allosteric BCR-ABL TKI, designed to target the ABL myristoyl pocket, for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) Allosteric TKIs, which bind to the myristoyl-binding pocket, represent a new treatment class for CML and have the potential to address active-site TKI shortcomings, including off-target activity and limited efficacy against active site resistance mutations TERN-701 aims to address the limitations of active-site TKIs with the goal of achieving improved tumor suppression through a combination of (1) potent activity against BCR-ABL including a broad range of mutations, and (2) improved safety and tolerability profiles

Terns retains all worldwide development and commercialization rights outside of greater China TERN-701 is out-licensed to Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (Hansoh) for development in the greater China region, with Hansoh responsible for all development costs in China The Phase 1 trial in China is advancing. This trial is a dose-escalation and dose-expansion trial (NCT05367700) evaluating the tolerability, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of TERN-701 in approximately 100 patients with CML





TERN-601: Oral, small-molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist for obesity

Investigational new drug (IND)-enabling activities for TERN-601, Terns’ lead GLP-1 receptor agonist program, remain on track with the goal of initiating a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial in obesity in 2023 The Phase 1 clinical program for TERN-601 is expected to include a single ascending dose trial and a multiple ascending dose proof-of-concept trial in obese healthy volunteers and/or people with Type 2 diabetes Potential endpoints may include changes in body weight and glycemic control parameters Top-line data expected in 2024

TERN-601 is Terns’ proprietary orally administered small-molecule GLP-1R agonist for the treatment of obesity Terns has identified structures believed to be suitable for oral administration as a single agent or in combination with other drug candidates within its pipeline, including small molecule glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR) modulators



TERN-501: Oral, thyroid hormone receptor-beta (THR-β) agonist for NASH

Terns presented positive data from Phase 1 clinical trial of TERN-501 in NASH at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® in November 2022 Among 24 treated participants TERN-501 was generally well tolerated and exhibited dose-dependent pharmacokinetics with low variability TERN-501-treated participants experienced increases in sex-hormone binding globulin (SHBG), a key pharmacodynamic marker of THR-β engagement linked to decreases in levels of atherogenic lipids and NASH histologic efficacy, which were time- and dose-dependent and highly associated with TERN-501 exposure

The Phase 2a DUET trial (NCT05415722) evaluating TERN-501 monotherapy and in combination with TERN-101, the first trial assessing both THR-β and FXR agonists in NASH, remains ongoing Primary endpoint is the relative change from baseline in liver fat content as measured by MRI protein density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF) at Week 12 for TERN-501 monotherapy compared with placebo Secondary endpoints include assessment of changes in MRI-PDFF (combination vs. placebo) and MRI corrected T1, or cT1 (TERN-501 monotherapy vs. placebo as well as 501+101 combination vs. placebo) Top-line data expected in the second half of 2023

TERN-501 is a THR-β agonist with high metabolic stability, enhanced liver distribution and greater selectivity for THR-β compared to other THR-β agonists in development

Pre-clinical and discovery programs: TERN-201 (VAP-1) and TERN-800 series (GIPR modulator program)

Terns is conducting pre-clinical in vivo studies exploring TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 (VAP-1) inhibitor co-administered with immune checkpoint inhibitors (e.g., anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4 antibodies) to assess the potential for TERN-201 to enhance response rates in solid tumors

Discovery efforts are ongoing for the TERN-800 series of small molecule GIPR modulators for obesity, with the potential for combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as TERN-601

Business Update

Terns closed its August 2022 underwritten offering of 12,250,000 shares of its common stock at $2.42 per share and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 14,630,000 shares of common stock at a price of $2.4199 per pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Terns for the offering were approximately $65.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses

Terns anticipates existing cash to be sufficient to fund operations into 2025, including expected clinical trial readouts for three product candidates across three indications during that time period

Upcoming Investor Events

Terns will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on November 30, 2022. A live webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for 30 days following the presentation.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $187.3 million as compared with $166.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Based on its current operating plan, Terns expects these funds will be sufficient to support its planned operating expenses into 2025, including through the expected proof-of-concept clinical readouts for TERN-701, TERN-601 and TERN-501





Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 12,161 $ 7,153 $ 28,959 $ 21,849 General and administrative 5,131 4,715 16,242 14,133 Total operating expenses 17,292 11,868 45,201 35,982 Loss from operations (17,292 ) (11,868 ) (45,201 ) (35,982 ) Interest income 499 49 782 115 Other (expense) income, net (14 ) 4 (64 ) 30 Loss before income taxes (16,807 ) (11,815 ) (44,483 ) (35,837 ) Income tax expense (13 ) (20 ) (40 ) (73 ) Net loss $ (16,820 ) $ (11,835 ) $ (44,523 ) $ (35,910 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (1.64 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 38,511,655 25,148,336 29,743,579 21,842,706





Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Selected Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited; in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 187,286 $ 165,982 Total assets 192,586 168,070 Total liabilities 8,892 7,767 Total stockholders’ equity 183,694 160,303





About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and NASH. Terns’ pipeline includes four clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a THR-β agonist, an FXR agonist, a VAP-1 inhibitor, and a preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist program. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

