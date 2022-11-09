RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022.



RCM Technologies reported revenue of $58.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 (the current period), an increase of 27.9% compared to $45.5 million for the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $17.4 million for the current period, a 42.1% increase compared to $12.2 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $4.8 million for the current period compared to $3.7 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $3.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $2.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million for the current period compared to $1.8 million for the comparable prior-year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $214.5 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022 (the current period), an increase of 54.3% compared to $139.0 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 2, 2021 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $62.5 million for the current period, a 76.8% increase compared to $35.3 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $22.0 million for the current period compared to $7.0 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $16.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $5.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million for the current period compared to $5.8 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “RCM delivered continued strong performance in our seasonally challenged third quarter. I am proud of the team's execution; our results demonstrate RCM's leverageable business model, driven by our unwavering commitment to delivering value for our world-class client base.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We continue to deliver on EBITDA-driven growth initiatives, with third-quarter and year-to-date adjusted EBITDA growing by 162% and 290%, respectively, over the prior year. Also, our strong balance sheet affords us strategic optionality to act opportunistically and drive continued value creation.”

Conference Call

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in delivering these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com .

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow





RCM Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Thirteen Weeks Ended October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 Revenue $58,152 $45,471 Cost of services 40,794 33,257 Gross profit 17,358 12,214 Selling, general and administrative 12,551 10,382 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 266 250 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 6 Gain on sale of assets (219 ) (2,151 ) Operating income 4,760 3,727 Other (income) expense, net (55 ) 16 Income before income taxes 4,815 3,711 Income tax expense 1,297 959 Net income $3,518 $2,752 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.33 $0.24





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 Revenue $214,459 $138,953 Cost of services 151,998 103,623 Gross profit 62,461 35,330 Selling, general and administrative 39,962 29,566 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 729 775 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 95 Gain on sale of assets (219 ) (2,151 ) Operating income 21,989 7,045 Other expense, net (31 ) 229 Income before income taxes 22,020 6,816 Income tax expense 5,968 1,801 Net income $16,052 $5,015 Diluted net earnings per share data $1.52 $0.43





RCM Technologies, Inc. Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data (In Thousands) October 1,

2022 January 1,

2022 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $761 $235 Accounts receivable, net $50,786 $48,240 Total current assets $55,578 $51,971 Total assets $76,809 $72,852 Total current liabilities $36,551 $29,857 Borrowings under line of credit $1,160 $14,151 Total liabilities $40,086 $46,883 Stockholders’ equity $36,723 $25,969





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022 and October 2, 2021.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 GAAP net income $3,518 $2,752 $16,052 $5,015 Income tax expense 1,297 959 5,968 1,801 Interest expense 35 64 201 307 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - - 52 Depreciation of property and equipment 266 250 729 775 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 6 - 95 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $5,116 $4,031 $22,950 $8,045 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets (219 ) (2,151 ) (219 ) (2,151 ) Gain on foreign currency transactions (90 ) (48 ) (232 ) (130 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $4,807 $1,832 $22,499 $5,764





RCM Technologies, Inc. Summary of Selected Income Statement Data (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended October 1, 2022 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $20,922 $27,997 $9,233 $58,152 Cost of services 15,594 19,014 6,186 40,794 Gross profit $5,328 $8,983 $3,047 $17,358 Gross profit margin 25.5 % 32.1 % 33.0 % 29.8 %





Thirteen Weeks Ended October 2, 2021 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $16,482 $19,646 $9,343 $45,471 Cost of services 12,694 14,115 6,448 33,257 Gross profit $3,788 $5,531 $2,895 $12,214 Gross profit margin 23.0 % 28.2 % 31.0 % 26.9 %





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 1, 2022 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $61,726 $123,638 $29,095 $214,459 Cost of services 45,653 86,772 19,573 151,998 Gross profit $16,073 $36,866 $9,522 $62,461 Gross profit margin 26.0 % 29.8 % 32.7 % 29.1 %





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 2, 2021 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $47,882 $63,723 $27,348 $138,953 Cost of services 36,875 47,564 19,184 103,623 Gross profit $11,007 $16,159 $8,164 $35,330 Gross profit margin 23.0 % 25.4 % 29.9 % 25.4 %





RCM Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 Net income $3,518 $2,752 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 364 (1,400 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,155 ) (8,536 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 169 1,414 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (788 ) (1,328 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,064 860 Accrued payroll and related costs 1,187 2,025 Right of use liabilities (257 ) (392 ) Income taxes payable (361 ) 251 Deferred revenue (621 ) 2,944 Deposits (11 ) (12 ) Total adjustments (3,409 ) (4,174 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $109 ($1,422 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (123 ) 6,202 Net cash used in financing activities (2,293 ) (3,327 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (44 ) (32 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents ($2,351 ) $1,421





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 1,

2022 October 2,

2021 Net income $16,052 $5,015 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,550 1,133 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,590 ) (9,602 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 603 3,090 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (998 ) (1,449 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,479 2,523 Accrued payroll and related costs 4,235 1,794 Right of use liabilities (1,183 ) (1,380 ) Income taxes payable 2,574 259 Deferred revenue (1,858 ) 3,522 Deposits - (6 ) Total adjustments 4,812 (116 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $20,864 $4,899 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (576 ) 6,020 Net cash used in financing activities (19,468 ) (8,751 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (294 ) (82 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents $526 $2,086





RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts: 2500 McClellan Avenue Fax: 856.356.4600 Bradley S. Vizi Pennsauken, NJ 08109 info@rcmt.com Executive Chairman www.rcmt.com Kevin D. Miller Chief Financial Officer



