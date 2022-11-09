Rackspace Technology Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $788 million in the Third Quarter, up 3% Year-over-Year

Core Revenue Grew 5% to $751 million

Quarterly Cash Flow From Operating Activities of $71 million



SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Amar Maletira, chief executive officer, stated, “We delivered third quarter revenue and profit above our guidance and reported solid cash flow. We continue to make good progress on the realignment to our two business unit model and remain on track to begin operating and reporting in this new structure beginning January 2023.”

Mr. Maletira added, “We know the road ahead will be challenging and the macro environment remains uncertain. But the long-term market opportunity for Rackspace Technology in public and private cloud remains promising. Our focus in 2023 is on positioning Rackspace to capture that potential. We have a diverse base of customers who need our help and truly want us to succeed. And we have a committed employee base and a world-class partner ecosystem ready to serve them.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue was $788 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 3% as compared to revenue of $763 million in the third quarter of 2021. Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was positively impacted by new customer acquisitions and growing customer spend in our Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 5% in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue from our Core Segments (“Core Revenue”), comprised of Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform, increased 5% on an actual basis and 7% on a constant currency basis, in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Impairment of goodwill and impairment of assets were $405 million and $59 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022. These impairments reflect a sustained decrease in our market capitalization and lowered projected operating results primarily due to product mix shifts and market concerns related to inflation, supply chain disruption issues and other macroeconomic factors. There were no such impairments in the third quarter of 2021.

Loss from operations was $(477) million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to loss from operations of $(3) million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss was $(512) million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of $(35) million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss per diluted share was $(2.43) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loss per diluted share of $(0.17) in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Operating Profit was $80 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 36% compared to $124 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was $0.10 in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 60% as compared to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.25 in the third quarter of 2021.

Capital expenditures were $31 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $35 million in the third quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $249 million with no balance outstanding on our Revolving Credit Facility.

Financial Outlook

Rackspace Technology is providing guidance as follows:

Q4 2022 Guidance Revenue $772 - $782 million Core Revenue $738 - $746 million Non-GAAP Operating Profit $65 - $69 million Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.04 - $0.06 Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense)1 ($51) – ($53) million Non-GAAP Tax Expense Rate 26% Non-GAAP Weighted Average Shares 211 – 213 million

1 Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) is only expected to include interest expense.

Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) are provided in subsequent sections of this press release narrative and supplemental schedules. Rackspace Technology has not reconciled Non-GAAP Operating Profit, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) or Non-GAAP Tax Expense Rate guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on GAAP net income (loss) or the reconciling items between these Non-GAAP measures and GAAP net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, certain of these items, such as share-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. With respect to Non-GAAP Operating Profit, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) and Non-GAAP Tax Expense Rate guidance, adjustments in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from these Non-GAAP measures in prior periods, but the impact of such adjustments could be significant.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Forward-looking Statements

Rackspace Technology has made statements in this press release and other reports, filings, and other public written and verbal announcements that are forward-looking and therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this document are, or could be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided thereunder. These forward-looking statements relate to anticipated financial performance, management’s plans and objectives for future operations, business prospects, outcome of regulatory proceedings, market conditions, our ability to successfully respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters. Any forward-looking statement made in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Forward-looking statements can be identified by various words such as “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “continue,” “propose,” “seeks,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “might,” “goals,” “objectives,” “targets,” “planned,” “projects,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Rackspace Technology cautions that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document, including among others, risk factors that are described in Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes several non-GAAP financial measures such as constant currency revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of certain costs, losses and gains that are required to be included in our profit and loss measures under GAAP. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons they are useful to management, as described in the accompanying pages, these measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We have reconciled each of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable most comparable GAAP measure in the accompanying pages.

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Year-Over-Year

Comparison

2021 2022 (In millions, except % and per share data) Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Change Revenue $ 762.5 100.0 % $ 787.6 100.0 % $ 25.1 3.3 % Cost of revenue (530.8 ) (69.6 )% (580.5 ) (73.7 )% (49.7 ) 9.4 % Gross profit 231.7 30.4 % 207.1 26.3 % (24.6 ) (10.6 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (234.6 ) (30.8 )% (219.9 ) (27.9 )% 14.7 (6.3 )% Impairment of goodwill — — % (405.2 ) (51.4 )% (405.2 ) 100.0 % Impairment of assets — — % (58.7 ) (7.5 )% (58.7 ) 100.0 % Loss from operations (2.9 ) (0.4 )% (476.7 ) (60.5 )% (473.8 ) NM Other income (expense): Interest expense (51.5 ) (6.8 )% (52.3 ) (6.6 )% (0.8 ) 1.6 % Loss on investments, net — — % (0.1 ) (0.0 )% (0.1 ) 100.0 % Other income (expense), net 0.1 0.0 % (6.0 ) (0.8 )% (6.1 ) NM Total other income (expense) (51.4 ) (6.7 )% (58.4 ) (7.4 )% (7.0 ) 13.6 % Loss before income taxes (54.3 ) (7.1 )% (535.1 ) (67.9 )% (480.8 ) NM Benefit for income taxes 19.5 2.5 % 23.4 3.0 % 3.9 20.0 % Net loss $ (34.8 ) (4.6 )% $ (511.7 ) (65.0 )% $ (476.9 ) NM Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (2.43 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 209.3 210.8 NM = not meaningful.





RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Year-Over-Year

Comparison

2021 2022 (In millions, except % and per share data) Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Change Revenue $ 2,232.2 100.0 % $ 2,335.3 100.0 % $ 103.1 4.6 % Cost of revenue (1,529.7 ) (68.5 )% (1,678.2 ) (71.9 )% (148.5 ) 9.7 % Gross profit 702.5 31.5 % 657.1 28.1 % (45.4 ) (6.5 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (698.2 ) (31.3 )% (645.0 ) (27.6 )% 53.2 (7.6 )% Impairment of goodwill — — % (405.2 ) (17.3 )% (405.2 ) 100.0 % Impairment of assets — — % (58.7 ) (2.5 )% (58.7 ) 100.0 % Gain on sale of land 19.9 0.9 % — — % (19.9 ) (100.0 )% Income (loss) from operations 24.2 1.1 % (451.8 ) (19.3 )% (476.0 ) NM Other income (expense): Interest expense (154.6 ) (6.9 )% (152.9 ) (6.5 )% 1.7 (1.1 )% Loss on investments, net (3.6 ) (0.2 )% (0.4 ) (0.0 )% 3.2 (88.9 )% Debt modification and extinguishment costs (37.5 ) (1.7 )% — — % 37.5 (100.0 )% Other expense, net (1.1 ) (0.0 )% (15.5 ) (0.7 )% (14.4 ) NM Total other income (expense) (196.8 ) (8.8 )% (168.8 ) (7.2 )% 28.0 (14.2 )% Loss before income taxes (172.6 ) (7.7 )% (620.6 ) (26.6 )% (448.0 ) NM Benefit for income taxes 37.2 1.7 % 29.8 1.3 % (7.4 ) (19.9 )% Net loss $ (135.4 ) (6.1 )% $ (590.8 ) (25.3 )% $ (455.4 ) NM Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.65 ) $ (2.80 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 207.3 210.7 NM = not meaningful.





RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 272.8 $ 249.1 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and accrued customer credits of $18.4 and $19.3, respectively 554.3 593.4 Prepaid expenses 110.0 95.1 Other current assets 52.4 96.3 Total current assets 989.5 1,033.9 Property, equipment and software, net 826.7 707.5 Goodwill, net 2,706.8 2,270.6 Intangible assets, net 1,466.5 1,291.1 Operating right-of-use assets 161.8 138.3 Other non-current assets 177.4 246.3 Total assets $ 6,328.7 $ 5,687.7 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 369.5 $ 409.1 Accrued compensation and benefits 104.5 92.7 Deferred revenue 98.6 88.3 Debt 23.0 23.0 Accrued interest 27.6 33.3 Operating lease liabilities 60.4 55.8 Finance lease liabilities 64.6 62.2 Financing obligations 48.0 25.1 Other current liabilities 41.2 36.8 Total current liabilities 837.4 826.3 Non-current liabilities: Debt 3,310.9 3,299.3 Operating lease liabilities 114.8 88.4 Finance lease liabilities 345.1 303.4 Financing obligations 62.9 50.9 Deferred income taxes 205.8 187.2 Other non-current liabilities 124.4 116.6 Total liabilities 5,001.3 4,872.1 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share: 5.0 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 1,495.0 shares authorized; 211.2 and 214.2 shares issued; 211.2 and 211.1 shares outstanding, respectively 2.1 2.1 Additional paid-in capital 2,500.0 2,562.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6.9 54.6 Accumulated deficit (1,181.6 ) (1,772.4 ) Treasury stock, at cost; zero and 3.1 shares held, respectively — (31.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,327.4 815.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,328.7 $ 5,687.7





RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2021 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (135.4 ) $ (590.8 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 321.2 296.4 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 51.4 44.0 Deferred income taxes (35.2 ) (46.7 ) Share-based compensation expense 56.7 59.5 Impairment of goodwill — 405.2 Impairment of assets — 58.7 Gain on sale of land (19.9 ) — Debt modification and extinguishment costs 37.5 — Unrealized loss on derivative contracts 12.7 13.9 Loss on investments, net 3.6 0.4 Provision for bad debts and accrued customer credits (6.1 ) 6.7 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 6.8 6.0 Non-cash fair value adjustments — 3.0 Other operating activities (1.3 ) (0.3 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (44.6 ) (50.8 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20.1 2.4 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 87.1 46.6 Deferred revenue 14.4 (15.3 ) Operating lease liabilities (49.1 ) (50.3 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities (8.7 ) 30.6 Net cash provided by operating activities 311.2 219.2 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment and software (87.2 ) (65.4 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (7.7 ) Proceeds from sale of land 31.3 — Purchase of convertible promissory note — (15.0 ) Other investing activities 3.7 4.6 Net cash used in investing activities (52.2 ) (83.5 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from employee stock plans 51.4 2.7 Shares of common stock repurchased — (31.0 ) Proceeds from borrowings under long-term debt arrangements 2,838.5 — Payments on long-term debt (2,872.1 ) (17.3 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (34.5 ) — Payments on financing component of interest rate swap (8.6 ) (12.9 ) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities (35.7 ) (49.6 ) Principal payments of financing obligations (40.6 ) (37.4 ) Other financing activities — (3.3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (101.6 ) (148.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2.1 ) (10.2 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 155.3 (23.3 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 108.1 275.4 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 263.4 $ 252.1





Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash payments for interest, net of amount capitalized $ 132.3 $ 127.1 Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds $ 7.5 $ 9.0 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities Acquisition of property, equipment and software by finance leases $ 52.6 $ 19.6 Acquisition of property, equipment and software by financing obligations 42.7 7.1 Increase (decrease) in property, equipment and software accrued in liabilities (6.8 ) 6.9 Non-cash purchases of property, equipment and software $ 88.5 $ 33.6 Other non-cash investing and financing activities $ 0.7 $ —





REVENUE BY SEGMENT Three Months Ended September 30, % Change (In millions, except %) 2021

2022

Actual Constant Currency(1) Multicloud Services $ 625.1 $ 649.7 3.9 % 6.0 % Apps & Cross Platform 92.8 101.5 9.4 % 10.4 % Core Revenue 717.9 751.2 4.6 % 6.6 % OpenStack Public Cloud 44.6 36.4 (18.4 )% (16.2 )% Total $ 762.5 $ 787.6 3.3 % 5.3 % (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this section for further explanation and reconciliation.





Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change (In millions, except %) 2021

2022

Actual Constant Currency(1) Multicloud Services $ 1,809.8 $ 1,923.1 6.3 % 7.7 % Apps & Cross Platform 282.8 296.4 4.8 % 5.5 % Core Revenue 2,092.6 2,219.5 6.1 % 7.4 % OpenStack Public Cloud 139.6 115.8 (17.1 )% (15.7 )% Total $ 2,232.2 $ 2,335.3 4.6 % 5.9 % (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this section for further explanation and reconciliation.





GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT Three Months Ended September 30, Year-Over-Year

Comparison

(In millions, except %) 2021

2022

Segment gross profit: Amount % of Segment Revenue Amount % of Segment Revenue Amount % Change Multicloud Services $ 200.4 32.1 % $ 167.2 25.7 % $ (33.2 ) (16.6 )% Apps & Cross Platform 33.8 36.4 % 34.8 34.3 % 1.0 3.0 % OpenStack Public Cloud 16.1 36.1 % 9.7 26.6 % (6.4 ) (39.8 )% Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1) $ 250.3 $ 211.7 $ (38.6 ) (15.4 )% (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this section for further explanation and reconciliation.





Nine Months Ended September 30, Year-Over-Year

Comparison

(In millions, except %) 2021

2022

Segment gross profit: Amount % of Segment Revenue Amount % of Segment Revenue Amount % Change Multicloud Services $ 598.8 33.1 % $ 538.7 28.0 % $ (60.1 ) (10.0 )% Apps & Cross Platform 100.7 35.6 % 104.8 35.4 % 4.1 4.1 % OpenStack Public Cloud 50.8 36.4 % 35.5 30.7 % (15.3 ) (30.1 )% Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1) $ 750.3 $ 679.0 $ (71.3 ) (9.5 )% (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this section for further explanation and reconciliation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Constant Currency Revenue

We use constant currency revenue as an additional metric for understanding and assessing our growth excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations on our international business operations. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period and is calculated by translating the non-U.S. dollar income statement balances for the most current period to U.S. dollars using the average exchange rate from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective period. We also believe this is an important metric to help investors evaluate our performance in comparison to prior periods.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 % Change (In millions, except %) Revenue Revenue Foreign Currency Translation(a) Revenue in Constant Currency Actual Constant Currency Multicloud Services $ 625.1 $ 649.7 $ 13.1 $ 662.8 3.9 % 6.0 % Apps & Cross Platform 92.8 101.5 0.9 102.4 9.4 % 10.4 % OpenStack Public Cloud 44.6 36.4 1.0 37.4 (18.4 )% (16.2 )% Total $ 762.5 $ 787.6 $ 15.0 $ 802.6 3.3 % 5.3 % (a) The effect of foreign currency is calculated by translating current period results using the average exchange rate from the prior comparative period.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 % Change (In millions, except %) Revenue Revenue Foreign Currency Translation(a) Revenue in Constant Currency Actual Constant Currency Multicloud Services $ 1,809.8 $ 1,923.1 $ 25.2 $ 1,948.3 6.3 % 7.7 % Apps & Cross Platform 282.8 296.4 1.9 298.3 4.8 % 5.5 % OpenStack Public Cloud 139.6 115.8 1.9 117.7 (17.1 )% (15.7 )% Total $ 2,232.2 $ 2,335.3 $ 29.0 $ 2,364.3 4.6 % 5.9 % (a) The effect of foreign currency is calculated by translating current period results using the average exchange rate from the prior comparative period.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit



We present Non-GAAP Gross Profit, which represents the total of our individual segment gross profit measures, because we believe the measure is useful in analyzing trends in our underlying, recurring gross margins. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as our consolidated gross profit, adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense and other non-recurring or unusual compensation items, purchase accounting-related effects, and certain business transformation-related costs.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2021

2022

2021

2022

Total consolidated gross profit $ 231.7 $ 207.1 $ 702.5 $ 657.1 Share-based compensation expense 4.0 2.8 13.2 9.0 Other compensation expense(1) 0.4 0.4 2.1 1.6 Purchase accounting impact on expense(2) 1.2 0.6 3.6 2.1 Restructuring and transformation expenses(3) 13.0 0.8 28.9 9.2 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 250.3 $ 211.7 $ 750.3 $ 679.0





(1) Adjustments for retention bonuses, mainly in connection with restructuring and transformation projects, and the related payroll tax, and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock. (2) Adjustment for the impact of purchase accounting from the November 2016 merger on expenses. (3) Adjustment for the impact of business transformation and optimization activities, as well as associated severance, facility closure costs and lease termination expenses. This amount also includes certain costs associated with the July 2021 Restructuring Plan which are not accounted for as exit and disposal costs under ASC 420, including one-time offshore build out costs.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

We present Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA because they are a basis upon which management assesses our performance and we believe they are useful to evaluating our financial performance. We believe that excluding items from net income that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude, enhances the comparability of our results and provides a better baseline for analyzing trends in our business.

We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash charges for share-based compensation, special bonuses and other compensation expense, transaction-related costs and adjustments, restructuring and transformation charges, the amortization of acquired intangible assets and certain other non-operating, non-recurring or non-core gains and losses, as well as the tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments.

We define Non-GAAP Operating Profit as income (loss) from operations adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash charges for share-based compensation, special bonuses and other compensation expense, transaction-related costs and adjustments, restructuring and transformation charges, the amortization of acquired intangible assets and certain other non-operating, non-recurring or non-core gains and losses.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash charges for share-based compensation, special bonuses and other compensation expense, transaction-related costs and adjustments, restructuring and transformation charges, certain other non-operating, non-recurring or non-core gains and losses, interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are management’s principal metrics for measuring our underlying financial performance. Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, along with other quantitative and qualitative information, are also the principal financial measures used by management and our board of directors in determining performance-based compensation for our management and key employees.

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to imply that we would have generated higher income or avoided net losses if the November 2016 merger and the subsequent transactions and initiatives had not occurred. In the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit or Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items. Other companies, including our peer companies, may calculate similarly-titled measures in a different manner from us, and therefore, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Investors are cautioned against using these measures to the exclusion of our results in accordance with GAAP.

Net loss reconciliation to Non-GAAP Net Income

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net loss $ (34.8 ) $ (511.7 ) $ (135.4 ) $ (590.8 ) Share-based compensation expense 19.1 19.4 56.7 59.5 Special bonuses and other compensation expense(a) 2.1 2.4 9.1 8.2 Transaction-related adjustments, net(b) 6.5 2.4 21.8 9.6 Restructuring and transformation expenses(c) 55.2 26.1 132.9 74.3 Impairment of goodwill — 405.2 — 405.2 Impairment of assets — 58.7 — 58.7 Gain on sale of land — — (19.9 ) — Net loss on divestiture and investments(d) — 0.1 3.6 0.4 Debt modification and extinguishment costs(e) — — 37.5 — Other (income) expense, net(f) (0.1 ) 6.0 1.1 15.5 Amortization of intangible assets(g) 43.9 42.0 137.4 126.4 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(h) (38.3 ) (30.6 ) (91.2 ) (65.6 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 53.6 $ 20.0 $ 153.6 $ 101.4

Income (loss) from operations reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Profit

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2021 2022 2021 2022 Income (loss) from operations $ (2.9 ) $ (476.7 ) $ 24.2 $ (451.8 ) Share-based compensation expense 19.1 19.4 56.7 59.5 Special bonuses and other compensation expense(a) 2.1 2.4 9.1 8.2 Transaction-related adjustments, net(b) 6.5 2.4 21.8 9.6 Restructuring and transformation expenses(c) 55.2 26.1 132.9 74.3 Impairment of goodwill — 405.2 — 405.2 Impairment of assets — 58.7 — 58.7 Gain on sale of land — — (19.9 ) — Amortization of intangible assets(g) 43.9 42.0 137.4 126.4 Non-GAAP Operating Profit $ 123.9 $ 79.5 $ 362.2 $ 290.1

Net loss reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net loss $ (34.8 ) $ (511.7 ) $ (135.4 ) $ (590.8 ) Share-based compensation expense 19.1 19.4 56.7 59.5 Special bonuses and other compensation expense(a) 2.1 2.4 9.1 8.2 Transaction-related adjustments, net(b) 6.5 2.4 21.8 9.6 Restructuring and transformation expenses(c) 55.2 26.1 132.9 74.3 Impairment of goodwill — 405.2 — 405.2 Impairment of assets — 58.7 — 58.7 Gain on sale of land — — (19.9 ) — Net loss on divestiture and investments(d) — 0.1 3.6 0.4 Debt modification and extinguishment costs(e) — — 37.5 — Other (income) expense, net(f) (0.1 ) 6.0 1.1 15.5 Interest expense 51.5 52.3 154.6 152.9 Benefit for income taxes (19.5 ) (23.4 ) (37.2 ) (29.8 ) Depreciation and amortization(i) 103.1 96.6 317.8 296.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 183.1 $ 134.1 $ 542.6 $ 459.8





(a) Includes expense related to retention bonuses, mainly relating to restructuring and integration projects, and the related payroll tax, senior executive signing bonuses and relocation costs, and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock. (b) Includes legal, professional, accounting and other advisory fees related to acquisitions, certain one-time costs related to being a first year public company, integration costs of acquired businesses, purchase accounting adjustments (including deferred revenue fair value discount), payroll costs for employees that dedicate significant time to supporting these projects and exploratory acquisition and divestiture costs and expenses related to financing activities. (c) Includes consulting and advisory fees related to business transformation and optimization activities, payroll costs for employees that dedicate significant time to these projects, as well as associated severance, facility closure costs, and lease termination expenses. This amount also includes employee related costs and other costs related to the July 2021 Restructuring Plan of $16.1 million and $22.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, which are accounted for as exit and disposal costs under ASC 420. In addition, it includes certain costs associated with the July 2021 Restructuring Plan which are not accounted for as exit and disposal costs under ASC 420, including one-time offshore build out costs. (d) Includes gains and losses on investment and from dispositions. (e) Includes expenses related the February 2021 Refinancing Transaction and termination of the Receivables Financing Facility. (f) Primarily consists of foreign currency gains and losses. (g) All of our intangible assets are attributable to acquisitions, including the November 2016 merger. (h) We utilize an estimated structural long-term non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide consistency across reporting periods, removing the effect of non-recurring tax adjustments, which include but are not limited to tax rate changes, U.S. tax reform, share-based compensation, audit conclusions and changes to valuation allowances. When computing this long-term rate for the 2021 and 2022 interim periods, we based it on an average of the 2020 and estimated 2021 tax rates and 2021 and estimated 2022 tax rates, respectively, recomputed to remove the tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and non-recurring tax adjustments, resulting in a structural non-GAAP tax rate of 26% for all periods. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix including due to acquisition activity, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term non-GAAP tax rate as appropriate. We believe that making these adjustments facilitates a better evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to prior periods. (i) Excludes accelerated depreciation expense related to facility closures.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS)

We define Non-GAAP EPS as Non-GAAP Net Income divided by our GAAP weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period on a diluted basis and further adjusted for the weighted average number of shares associated with securities which are anti-dilutive to GAAP earnings per share but dilutive to Non-GAAP EPS. Management uses Non-GAAP EPS to evaluate the performance of our business on a comparable basis from period to period, including by adjusting for the impact of the issuance of shares that would be dilutive to Non-GAAP EPS.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (34.8 ) $ (511.7 ) $ (135.4 ) $ (590.8 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 53.6 $ 20.0 $ 153.6 $ 101.4 Weighted average number of shares - Diluted 209.3 210.8 207.3 210.7 Effect of dilutive securities(a) 2.6 0.2 4.8 0.5 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares - Diluted 211.9 211.0 212.1 211.2 Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (2.43 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (2.80 ) Per share impacts of adjustments to net loss(b) 0.42 2.52 1.39 3.29 Per share impacts of shares dilutive after adjustments to net loss(a) (0.00 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.10 $ 0.72 $ 0.48



