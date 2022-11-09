Rajant Honors Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors with Veterans Day Philanthropy

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, will host its ninth annual Veterans Day remembrance in support of Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors at Rajant’s headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania November 11th from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM.

During the event, Rajant co-founder and CEO Robert Schena will present a $22,000 donation to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc. (PAWW), an independent, statewide nonprofit organization through which 95 percent of all donations go directly to veterans in need of financial support and their families. The gift comes from a $15,000 contribution from Rajant in the name of the company’s annual golf tournament winners and a $7,000 contribution from Rajant manufacturing partner EFE.

Robert Schena shares, “A sentiment I extend on Veterans Day each year is that men and women selflessly serve to protect our country’s freedom because it is a soldier’s duty and sacrificial gift to all U.S. citizens. With admiration and gratefulness, Rajant values the opportunity to honor our veterans and acknowledge their service. In 2021, PAWW provided emergency financial assistance to 1,100+ Pennsylvania veterans and their families. That’s outstanding. This is Rajant’s ninth year hosting the celebration. We look forward to continually honoring veterans, especially here in our home state of Pennsylvania, as Rajant deeply respects their work within our community.”

Special guest speakers for the evening will be Hon. Stacy Garrity (PA State Treasurer), Major General Mark Schindler, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania (TAG), Rep Tracy Pennycuick (PA), and Marian Moskowitz, Chester County Commissioners. The event will include music by The Blind Date, featuring Bryan Parr, and bluegrass multi-instrumentalist Raymond McLain. Attendees will enjoy the catering from Drexelbrook.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 75 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

