AJMC Presents Dr. Ishani Ganguli With Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, today announced that Ishani Ganguli, M.D., M.P.H., was named the recipient of the 2022 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award.



Dr. Ganguli, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, health services researcher, former journalist and primary care physician in the Division of General Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, was presented with the award at AJMC®’s 11th annual Patient-Centered Oncology Care® conference, held Nov. 9-10 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“AJMC® is delighted to honor Dr. Ishani Ganguli with the Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the field of managed care,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of AJMC®. “Our award committee was impressed by Dr. Ganguli’s efforts to disseminate her research into the public sphere through outstanding journalism, and her passion for mentoring female students – a cause that was very important to Dr. Sonnad. She is highly deserving of this recognition.”

The award was established in honor of Seema S. Sonnad, Ph.D., former associate editor of AJMC®, who passed away in June 2015. Dr. Sonnad served as a mentor to many young researchers and was the inspiration for an award that recognizes and encourages early career achievements in the field of managed care.

Dr. Ganguli uses Medicare and commercial claims, survey and electronic health record data to study primary care payment and delivery, gender equity and the use and consequences of low-value care. For example, her work has demonstrated a national decline in primary care visit rates, evaluated the use and impact of Medicare’s Annual Wellness Visit, assessed how current and alternative physician payment models affect the gender wage gap and shown how low-value services like certain pre-operative electrocardiograms can cascade into downstream services that can harm patients and clinicians alike. This research is deeply informed by caring for her panel of 500 primary care patients and has been covered extensively in mainstream media. Dr. Ganguli received a K23 career development award from the National Institute on Aging and has been funded by foundations including the Commonwealth Fund, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Arnold Ventures.

“I am so grateful to my mentor Dr. Vinny Arora for nominating me and to the selection committee for choosing me as the recipient of the 2022 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award,” said Dr. Ganguli. “I will work to honor Dr. Sonnad’s legacy through policy-relevant health services research and by mentoring future leaders in this field.”

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46e205ad-3255-44ea-b60d-77936d867f10.