AlertOps Named Winner of ConnectWise PitchIT Accelerator Program at IT Nation Connect 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), today held the 2022 PitchIT Accelerator Program competition, where AlertOps won first place, with Vonahi Security finishing second and Humanize IT finishing third. All three finalists presented their solutions on stage in front of judges and attendees at IT Nation Connect.

Winner AlertOps presented their Alert Management and Response Orchestration tool that ingests signals across users’ tech stacks, facilitates alerting based on scheduling and escalation, as well as automates downstream administrative activities, and will receive a $70,000 grant to help propel their business to the next level. Runner-up Vonahi Security solution featured vPenTest, their SaaS platform that fully automates network penetration testing, and will receive a $30,000 grant to support their business. Third place finalist Humanize IT presented their framework, which delivers both community and tool employees need to upgrade all their engagements and track projects in their strategic engagements such as QBRs.

“Today’s PitchIT Accelerator Program competition was truly a showcase of innovative solutions that will solve challenges and needs for the TSP community across practice areas like cybersecurity, finance, billing, data, marketing, sales, productivity, automation, and more,” said Chris Timms, EVP of Growth, ConnectWise. “ConnectWise congratulates AlertOps on their winning pitch. We look forward to seeing more of these solutions from AlertOps, Vonahi Security, and Humanize IT in the future.”

“We are thrilled to be named winners of ConnectWise’s 2022 PitchIT Accelerator Program,” said Kam Srikanth of AlertOps. “Our Alert Management and Response Orchestration tool will enable MSPs to maximize the efficiency of their service desk by automating prioritization.”

AlertOps, Vonahi Security, and Humanize IT were selected as PitchIT competition finalists from a pool of 18 contenders, who competed in a two-part live streamed pitch competition earlier this year. In addition to showcasing their solutions on stage, the three PitchIT finalists received free booths in the IT Nation Connect expo hall, plus one-on-one coaching from former PitchIT champions Gene Reich of 2021 grand prize winner Traceless.io; Callen Sapien, of 2018 grand prize honoree Refactr (which was acquired by security vendor Sophos last year); and Jamison West of TimeZest, 2019’s top finisher.

Created by ConnectWise in 2018, PitchIT is a competition and incubator specifically for innovators to showcase a potential offering that could be built or integrated into the ConnectWise platform. With a digital and cloud transformation unfolding before our eyes, PitchIT illustrates the immense amount of talent the IT Nation Community has to offer and helps deliver on ConnectWise’s promises to deliver more innovation, faster, and to invest in partners’ growth.

