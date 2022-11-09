White Label Linked In Marketing Provider Earns Another Highly Positive Testimonial

Indianapolis, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Indianapolis, Indiana - Kennected, a company that offers an SaaS-based marketing software, is happy to announce that Kennected's whitelabel LinkedIn marketing platform has earned another highly positive testimonial, this time from the Chief Revenue Officer of an e-commerce automation firm known as Private Label Accelerator that helps with their client’s Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) businesses. FBA is a service that enables businesses to outsource the fulfillment of orders to Amazon. What they do is send their items to the Amazon fulfillment centers and when a customer buys, Amazon will pick the product, pack, and then ship it to the customer.

In the above-mentioned testimonial, Ryan Moskow said, “My name is Ryan Moskow, I'm the Chief Revenue Officer of an E-Commerce automation company called Private Label Accelerator that specializes in launching, managing, and scaling our clients' Amazon FBA businesses. My team and I have been leveraging LinkedIn for over a year now as part of our lead generation process and I am ecstatic to have come across Kennected. It streamlines every bit of that process for us. I wanted to send you a message to show my appreciation for your team. Both Bryce Ber and Emma Westlake have gone above and beyond to get us rolling! Excited to see what the future holds.”

Started in 2019, Kennected’s Agency Solutions Partner Program was developed for business owners who want to help their clients grow by using the inbound approach. As of 2022, this program has grown to keep up with the new, digital-first world. As such, the Solutions Partner Program has now been improved to comply with the needs of an expanded and diverse group of global partners who offer customized solutions and services to help shared customers grow their businesses using Kennected.

Their Agency Solution Referral Program is for any entrepreneur or business owner who wants to become a referral source for the Kennected Solution and doesn’t want to reset the product or fulfillment. This means that the partner or referral will refer business for the Kennected marketing team to close, onboard, and then manage. To take part in this, one must be a Kennected client, must undergo Allbound training and pay a monthly fee for $50 per month. For each referral closed by Kennected at the $80 subscription price point the partner will get $100.

There is also the Agency Lite Partner for Kennected providers with small or midsize businesses that don’t exceed 100 customers requiring a LinkedIn solution. Those who participate in this will be looking to scale up and eventually become a Full Agency Partner. Includes with Agency Lite is: limited access to their Allbound PRM system; a dedicated Account Manager, who will help the partner go through a four-week onboarding process; and access to a dedicated communication system to be used for any support, updates, or account management issues.

The Agency Provider Partner is for mid to large size businesses. This particular program is enabled for massive scalability. Companies in this particular tier are usually running done for you services or offering the Kennected solution as a component of their tech stack offer.

The White Label Agency Partner is also for mid-large size businesses and is also designed for massive scalability. Just like with Agency Provider Partner, companies in this tier are usually running done for you services or ofrering the Kennected Solution in their tech stack offerings.

Initiated in 2018, Kennected is a software as a service (SaaS) company that offers tools for lead generation, education, and automation by simplifying the marketing process for business owners and entrepreneurs. The company has come up with the Lead Flow Mastery education platform that teaches LinkedIn mastery to entrepreneurs and business owners with regards to various topics, including building relationships, copywriting, personal branding, and how to use their revolutionary marketing software. They have specialized on automating the prospecting and outreach procedure through LinkedIn automation. And they are focused on assisting companies of any size to produce leads that will become customers.

Those who would like to learn more about the LinkedIn marketing tool can go to the Kennected website or contact them through the telephone. Those who want to know more about the effectiveness of the sales tool can check out Kennected's reviews, such as Kennected's Ninety.io review.

