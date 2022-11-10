Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Size is expected to Reach at USD 4,724 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 8.6%, Owing to Growing Product Prominence in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry

BEIJING, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Size accounted for USD 2,291 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 4,724 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Statistics

Global melt-blown polypropylene filters market revenue was worth USD 2,291 Million in 2021, with a 8.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific region was accounted 35% of melt-blown polypropylene filters market share in 2021

North America regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2030

Based on media, liquid segment capture over 79% of the overall market share in 2021

Growing demands in the food and beverage sectors, drives the melt-blown polypropylene filters market value





Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Report Coverage:

Market Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Size 2021 USD 2,291 Million Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Forecast 2030 USD 4,724 Million Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.6% Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Base Year 2021 Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Media, By Application, And By Geography Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Clack Corp., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Brother Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd., The 3M Company, United Filters International (UFI), Pall Corp., Suez SA, Eaton Corp., Borealis AG., and Lenntech B.V. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Overview

The increasing product usage in the wastewater and water treatment industry is expected to propel the melt-blown polypropylene filters market growth. Rising demand for nonwoven filter media in water cleaning in emerging markets such as China and India is expected to be the primary factor driving the global market. Both countries are expected to increase their evaporation capacity by roughly 10 million liters per day over the next decade.

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Trends

Rising concerns about the health consequences of drinking dirty water are expected to benefit the global industry. Water scarcity is increasing the need for water desalination ventures. According to a report released in 2016 by the International Desalination Association, there are over 17,000 desalination plants spread across 150 nations that provide clean drinking water to more than 300 million people worldwide. Melt-blown polypropylene filters are used in the food and beverage industry for the processing of organic product juices and sodas to ensure the immaculateness of the product.

Rising awareness of high-efficiency filtering methodology among F&B companies is expected to drive market expansion over the next few years. Some of the major businesses that manufacture melt-blown polypropylene filters include Suez SA, The 3M Company, Pall Corp., Eaton Corp. plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Lenntech B.V. Some of the major product distributors include American Melt Blown and Filtration, Shanghai Melko Filtration Co., Ltd., and Delta Pure Filtration.

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Segmentation

The global Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on the product. By product, the segment is separated into air, and liquid. In terms of application, the market is further divided into chemical, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, oil & gas, water & wastewater, and others.

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Regional Overview

The global melt-blown polypropylene filters market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to a melt-blown polypropylene filters industry analysis, Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2021, accounting for a significant portion of global industry revenue. Growing investments in the area wastewater and water treatment industry as a result of the increasing demand for additional water are likely to boost product demand. North America will most likely experience moderate expansion in the coming years. The region's oil and gas sector is likely to meet the steady demand for the commodity over the predicted time frame. As a result, the region's development is heavily reliant on significant countries such as the United States and Canada.

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Players

Some of the prominent melt-blown polypropylene filters market companies are Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, The 3M Company, Pall Corp., Eaton Corp., Clack Corp., Brother Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd., United Filters International (UFI), Suez SA, Borealis AG., and Lenntech B.V.

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Strategies

Rising awareness of high-efficiency or efficient filtration techniques among F&B firms are expected to drive market expansion in the coming years. Some of the leading melt-blown polypropylene filter manufacturers include Suez SA, The 3M Company, Pall Corp., Eaton Corp. plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Lenntech B.V. Some of the major product distributors include Delta Pure Filtration, Shanghai Melko Filtration Co., Ltd., and American Melt Blown & Filtration.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market?

Which region held the largest share in Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market?

Who is the largest end user Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market?

What will be the Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market value in 2030?





