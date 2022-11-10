Recent Advancements in Pharma Sector will Spur Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market to Reach Revenue of US$ 472.1 Mn at Steady a CAGR by year 2029-end | Data by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 472.1 Mn in 2029, with the market growing at a moderate CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029. Scaling up from a value of US$ 298.8 Mn in 2021, the target market will reach an estimated US$ 315.8 Mn by the end of 2022. Heightened demand for pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride from pharmaceutical and healthcare industries spurs the growth of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride during the forecast period.



Application of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries such as in injections, hemodialysis, oral rehydration salts, and others is a primary growth driver of the market for pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride. The target market will likely witness significant growth, during the projected period, because of higher consumption across various end-use industries.

Request for PDF Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6464

Moreover, the oral drug delivery system presents excellent results for market players and end-users as a route of administration. This is because of its advantages like high patient compliance, affordability, decreased sterility, fewer restrictions, flexibility in the design of dosage forms, and ease of production. In addition, for controlled and sustained-release dosage forms, the demand for matrix tablets is constantly increasing, and pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride is typically used in the manufacturing of matrix tablets. Hence, the popularity of matrix tablets also aids the growth of the target market.

Again, the continuous rise in stress and lifestyle-related disorders, particularly among Indians, will lead to an elevated need for innovation and research, which will ultimately result in the development of novel drug-delivery technologies. Consequently, there will be an advancing market for novel drug formulations. This bodes well for the target market during the forecast period.

“Rising role of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride in the production of injections, hemodialysis, oral rehydration salts, and other pharmaceutical chemicals will likely drive the global growth of the pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

High costs, time, and effort requirements during the production process may hamper market growth.

The pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market in the U.S. will account for 89.7% share in North America.

South Korea’s pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market will grow at 4.2% during the assessment period.

The hemodialysis segment will expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2029.

The HD-NaCl segment will grow at 6.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 316.0 Mn by 2029.





Ask for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6464

Competitive Landscape

K + S AG, Akzonobel, Cargill, Hebei Huachen, Swiss Saltworks, Sudsalz Gmbh, Tata Chemicals, Cheetham Salt, Salinen, Dominion Salt Ltd., and US Salt among others are some of the major players in the pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on entering markets in emerging economies to expand their manufacturing facilities. These businesses are keen on introducing and releasing new products, increasing investment in research and development activities, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions.

More Insights into Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market, providing historical data from 2014 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2029. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (API-NaCl, HD-NaCl), application (injections, hemodialysis, oral rehydration salts, osmotic agents, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the HD-NaCl segment will exhibit impressive growth during 2022-2029 owing to its role in hemodialysis treatment and various kidney-associated medical treatments. This segment will grow at 6.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 316.0 Mn by 2029. In terms of application, the hemodialysis segment will dominate the market with a 5.9% CAGR during the projected period.

Based on region, the pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market in South Korea will display the fastest growth during the assessment period. Due to the increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotech industries by the South Korean government, the target market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2029. Expanding pharmaceutical base, accelerated growth of the healthcare sector, as well as the development of medical tourism, will further aid the target market growth in this region. Besides, the pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market in the U.S. and China, too, will observe impressive growth during the forecast period.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Parent Market Overview

2.4. Production Process Overview

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors



Read Report with Full TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharmaceutical-grade-sodium-chloride-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Gulf Corporation Council Cement Market Size: FMI has estimated the Gulf Corporation Council Cement market to reach a valuation of US$ 7,254.0 Mn in 2022. Sales prospects in the Cement market are expected to witness a steady growth outlook of the magnitude of 5.7% and are expected to top a valuation of US$ 12,651.2 Mn by 2032.

Polytetrahydrofuran Market Share: According to latest market survey conducted by Future Market Insights, the global Polytetrahydrofuran (Poly THF) Market is relishing a market valuation of US$ 5,524.8 Mn in 2022, and all set to expand with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022 – 2032 period.

Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market Demand: The global antimicrobial nanocoatings market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 930.5 Mn in 2022. The antimicrobial nanocoatings market is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2032. It is further expected to top a valuation of US$ 5,893.7 Mn by the end of 2032.

Photoresist Chemicals Market Outlook: The global photoresist chemicals market is expected to be valued at US$ 3,185.6 Million in 2022. The overall demand for photoresist chemicals is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 4,537.2 Million by 2032.

Polydimethylsiloxane Market Value: The global polydimethylsiloxane market is expected to secure US$ 2,644.7 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 1,533.7 Million in 2022.

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Trends: The global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market is expected to be valued at US$ 58,248.1 Million in 2022. The overall demand for purified terephthalic acid (PTA) projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 99,496.2 Million by 2032.

Nylon-6 Market Forecast: The global nylon-6 market is expected to secure US$ 26,040.9 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 14,679 Million in 2022.

Organic Pigments Market Analysis: The global organic pigments market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 5862 Million in 2022.

U.S. & Canada Pre-painted Steel Roofing and Cladding Market Sales: FMI estimates the U.S. and Canada Pre-Painted Steel Roofing and Cladding market to reach a value of US$ 1,765.9 Mn by the year 2022. Sales prospects of the market are expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% and to top a valuation of US$ 2,756.0 Mn by 2032.

Heterocyclic and Fluoro Organic Compounds Market Growth: The global heterocyclic and fluoro organic compounds market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 494.1 Mn in 2022. The global heterocyclic and fluoro organic compounds market is expected to witness a steady growth rate at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com