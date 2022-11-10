Digital Games Market Growth & Share by 2028 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis

Pune, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Games market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Digital Games market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21343227

A video game is an electronic game that includes a video device for human interaction with the user interface of the game. PC monitor, mobile display and TV are used as a video device. The electronic systems used to play video games are known as platforms. Different platforms include PCs, consoles, TVs, mobile devices and others. Different types of games are available for different gaming platforms. The video games are available in two formats include digital and physical. The physical format is the one in which the game is played with the use of physical disc. While digital format is the one in which the game is played after downloading and requires no physical disc to play.



The global Digital Games market size is projected to reach USD 560190 million by 2028, from USD 190430 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

According to a research done by an independent research firm in the 110 largest countries in the world, in 2013 around 18.75% of the population is active game players and 2.4 billion are internet users. In addition, China alone has 180 million active game players which are almost equivalent to the number of active game players in the Western Europe. Increasing disposable income in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to fuel the growth rate of digital games market. Increasing disposable income allows the customer to spend more money.

Key players in the global market include: -

Behavior Interactive

Activision Blizzard

Asobo Studio

CCP

Changyou

Cryptic Studios

4A Games

GameHouse

Electronic Arts

Gamelion

Konami

Microsoft

Nexon

Rovio Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment

Warner Bros

The Lego

GungHo Entertainment

Segmentation by Types: -

Digital

Physical

Segmentation by Applications: -

Private

Commercial

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Digital Games market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

