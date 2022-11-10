Tissue Towel Market 2023-2027 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tissue Towel market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Tissue Towel market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2027. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Tissue Towel market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

The Tissue Towel includes paper towel (or kitchen paper) and hand paper towels for hotel/hospital/airport/restaurants use. They are absorbent towel made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Unlike cloth towels, paper towels are disposable and intended to be used only once.

The global Tissue Towel market size was valued at USD 13639.2 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, reaching USD 16669.05 million by 2027.

Segmentation by Types: -

Roll Towel

Folded Towel

Boxed Towel

Segmentation by Applications: -

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Cascades

Sofidel

Vinda

Hengan

APP

SCA

Kimberly-Clark

Georgia-Pacific

Asaleo Care

WEPA

Procter and Gamble

Metsa Tissue

KP Tissue

CMPC Tissue

TOC of Tissue Towel Market Research Report: -

1 Tissue Towel Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Tissue Towel Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Tissue Towel Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Tissue Towel Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Tissue Towel Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Tissue Towel Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Tissue Towel Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

