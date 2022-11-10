Ex-date for exercising pre-emptive right to subscribe for new shares

English Estonian

On 3 October 2022, Coop Pank AS (register code 10237832, address Maakri 30, 15014, Tallinn, Estonia (Coop Pank) published a notice for calling the extraordinary meeting of shareholders in which it proposed the shareholders to resolve the conditional increase of the share capital of Coop Pank and carrying out a secondary public offering, listing and admission to trading of new shares. The extraordinary meeting of shareholders adopted the respective resolutions on 1 November 2022 (stock exchange notices are available here and here ).



According to the resolution of the 1 November 2022 extraordinary shareholders meeting, the shareholders of Coop Pank who have the pre-emptive right to subscribe for the new shares is determined as at 15 November 2022 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of the Estonian Register of Securities and the date of changing the rights attaching to the shares (ex-date) is 14 November 2022.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 139,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



