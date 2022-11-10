Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Reach USD 8,650.7 Million by 2027 | Global Antimicrobial Coating Industry Size, Share, and Forecast Report

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research By Fortune Business Insights™, the global antimicrobial coatings market size is predicted to reach USD 8,650.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding the advantages of active ingredients found in antimicrobial coatings to prevent microbial growth in the wall, door handles and other indoor objects will accelerate the antimicrobial coatings market growth, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 3,690.0 Million in 2019. The rising prevalence of diseases will spur significant demand for antimicrobial coatings in prevention and protection against mold, fungi, and bacteria during the forecast period.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industrial Coatings

John Desmond Limited

BASF SE

Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited

The Sherwin-Williams Company

DuPont

Diamond Vogel

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/antimicrobial-coatings-market-102784

COVID-19 Impacts:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Market Driver :

Strong Utilization of Antimicrobial in Disease Prevention to Improve Business Prospects

The increasing application of the antimicrobial coating in healthcare facilities can be a vital factor in inflating the demand of the market. For instance, Healthcare-related infections (HCAI), also known as nosocomial infections lead to a high rate of morbidity and mortality in patients. As per the World Health Organization, Fact Sheet, Hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections worldwide each year, leading to significant mortality and financial losses for health systems. The rising cases of HCAI in developing nations will create opportunities for the market. The World Health Organization, states in high-income countries, approximately 30% of patients in intensive care units (ICU) are affected by at least one healthcare-associated infection. Likewise, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) estimates that about 4.1 million acute care patients develop an HCAI annually, with 37,000 deaths directly attributed to HCAI. The increasing cognizance of HCAI and pandemics such as COVID-19 will lead to the improvement in the safety and hygiene of patients in hospitals, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. Also, the rising concertation to prevent the growth of microbes, which can lead to infections or cause product degradation will foster healthy growth of the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/antimicrobial-coatings-market-102784

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2019 USD 3,690.0 Million Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 8,650.7 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.5% 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2020- 2027 Segments Covered By End-Use, By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered BASF SE, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V,. Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industrial Coatings, John Desmond Limited, The Sherwin-Williams Company, DuPont, Damond Vogel Bemis Company (U.S.) Albea SA (India) BIG SKY PACKAGING (U.S.) DS Smith (U.K.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Market Restraint :

Hazardous Effects of Antimicrobials on the Environment to Restrict Growth

The toxic agents found in antimicrobial coatings can lead to severe environmental damage, which can consequently dampen the growth of the market. Active ingredients released from the coatings end up in different locations, thus leading to microbiota exposure and potential adversities for the environment. The rising knowledge of antimicrobial coatings risk-factors is likely to dwindle the market revenue during the forecast period. The biocidal products are potentially lethal, i.e. they exhibit toxic properties to various types of cells or organisms due to inhibition of target organism proliferation such as pathogenic bacteria or microorganism biofilms.

Regional Analysis :

Favorable Laws and Policies will Strengthen the Market in North America

The antimicrobial coatings market size in North America stood at USD 1,383.5 million in 2019. North America and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. The antimicrobial coating market growth in the region is attributed to the rising demand for antimicrobial coatings in indoor air / HVAC and medical applications. Favorable Healthcare Policies and laws will further promote the market in North America. The rising demand from the food & beverages and apparel industry in the U.S. and Canada will support the growth in North America. The increasing living standards of people along with the rising healthcare spending in the U.S. will further aid the development of the market. The growing innovation in the healthcare industry and the growing production of processed foods will contribute positively to the antimicrobial coating market in North America.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/antimicrobial-coatings-market-102784

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Type, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Metallic Silver Copper Others Non-metallic Polymeric Organic



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/antimicrobial-coatings-market-102784

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges. Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Read Related Insights:

Mirror Coatings Market to Reach USD 1.10 billion by 2028 | Mirror Coatings Industry to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.2%

Industrial Coatings Market to Hit 119.54 Billion by 2027 | Industrial Coatings Industry Size, Share, Demand, Outlook and Business Growth Report by Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com