Water Softening Systems Market Accelerated at a 6.65% CAGR to Hit USD 3.23 Billion by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Water Softening Systems Market Research Report: Information by Flow Rate, Type, Application, Region, and Sales Channel- Global Forecast till 2030”, the water softening system market is anticipated to thrive substantially during the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 6.65% to gain a size of around USD 3.23 billion by the end of 2030.

Water Softening Systems Market Overview:

Hard water-produced limescale depositions in modern, commercial, and household water frameworks can lead to plumbing issues, stop the pipeline, advance galvanic erosion, and trigger convolute cleansers and cleansers to crumble in water. Water relaxing outlines are filtration frameworks that eradicate high convergences of magnesium, calcium carbonate, and some particles in hard water, causing water stream blockage in hot and cold-water pipes, cooling towers, kettle tubes, water warmers, and some other surfaces it contacts. A water-mellowing framework scrutinizes hard water minerals and open water; this soft water is more feasible with cleanser and grows the lifetime of plumbing and various machines.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog for prominent participants across the global water softening systems market market includes players such as:

A.O. Smith Water Technologies (US)

Wychwood Water Systems Ltd (UK)

EcoWater Systems LLC (US)

Harvey Water Softeners Ltd (UK)

BWT Aktienge­sellschaft (Austria)

Pelican Water Systems (US)

Culligan International Company (US)

Marlo Incorporated (US)

Pentair Residential Filtration LLC (UK)

Monarch Water Ltd. (UK)

Feedwater Limited (UK)

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd (China)

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (US)

Water softening refers to eliminating magnesium, calcium, and certain other metal cations from hard water. The water softening system is any chemical, substance, apparatus, or plant utilized to remove magnesium ions, calcium ions, and other metal cations from hard water to convert it into soft water. It is commonly utilized to lower the hardness of water, primarily achieved with lime softening or ion-exchange resins or reverse osmosis or nanofiltration membranes to absorb or precipitate the contaminants from water.

Hard water is a severe issue in the case of boilers precipitation, and buildup of hard water minerals can cause boiler tube failure. Soft water not only lowers the requirement for extra detergents and soaps needed for laundry and cleaning purposes but also plays a crucial part in boosting the life of devices such as water heaters, dishwashers, and washing machines. The global water softening systems market has shown immense growth in the last few years owing to the aspects such as the advancement of robotization in water relaxing frameworks, improvement of mechanically progressed items, development of innovative work exercises prompt item advancements, progressing brilliant city projects in powerful emerging nations, and growing wellbeing worries among purchasers. On the other hand, the lack of awareness in country regions may impede the market's growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 3.23 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 6.65% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D Amongst major key Players Key Market Drivers Rising health concerns among consumers

Ongoing smart city projects in major developing countries

Growing research and development activities

Market USP Covered

Water Softening Systems Market Drivers

The global water softening systems market has shown immense development in recent times, given the factors such as growing demand for soft water, concerns regarding the adverse effects of hard water, and developed regeneration adequate water softening systems.

Water Softening Systems Market Restraints

On the other hand, the lack of awareness regarding the necessity of soft water and water softening systems may restrict the market's growth.

Water Softening Systems Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the salt-based Ion exchange softener segment is anticipated to hold the top spot across the global water softening systems market over the assessment timeframe. Salt-based ion exchange softeners have a resin bed that is efficient for filtering water and exchanging hardness minerals for sodium bits. The rise in the adoption of salt-based ion-exchange softeners in residential applications promotes the growth of the salt-based ion exchange softener market.

Among all the flow rates, the 05 GPM to 30 GPM segment is predicted to secure the leading position across the global market over the coming years. the massive adoption in commercial and residential applications is considered the central aspect is supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for water softeners in the residential and commercial sectors will likely catalyze the segment's growth over the assessment era.

Among all application areas, the residential segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global water softening systems market over the assessment timeframe. The segment's growth is credited to the aspects such as the rise in the adoption of water filters and an increase in demand for clean and safe drinking water.

Based on the capacity, the 32,000 grain from the residential application is predicted to secure the top spot across the global water softening systems market over the coming years. the growth of the segment is credited mainly to the growing consciousness regarding the ill effects of hard water.

Water Softening Systems Market Regional Analysis

The global water softening systems market is analyzed across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the analysis reports by MRFR, the North American region is anticipated to hold the top position across the global water softening systems market over the coming years. the growing awareness regarding the advantages of consuming soft water and increasing installation of a water softening systems are considered being the main aspects supporting the growth of the regional market.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for water softening systems is anticipated to show the maximum growth rate over the coming years. the growth of the regional market is driven mainly by the factors such as the rise in foreign direct investments in commercial & residential infrastructure and the rising middle-class population.

COVID-19 Impact

The global water softening systems market has witnessed massive disruptions in operations across the globe, given the rise of the global health crisis. On the other hand, with all the global financial and industrial activities returning to normal, the market is likely to grow substantially over the coming years.

The European regional market for water softening systems is anticipated to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe owing to the stringent water treatment regulations coupled with the growing need for softeners in numerous sectors.

