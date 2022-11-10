Vitiligo Treatment Market Expected to Reach USD 625.8 Million by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vitiligo treatment market was estimated at $410.5 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $625.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31914

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $410.5 Million Market Size in 2031 $625.8 Million CAGR 4.3% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Drug Class Type, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of non-segmental vitiligo Increase in awareness about treatments for vitiligo Restraints High cost of treatments and side-effects associated with the medications Opportunities Surge in R&D activities for developing innovative therapies by the key players

Covid-19 scenario-

Decline in demand for corticosteroid during the pandemic impacted the global vitiligo treatment market negatively, especially during the initial period. Also, the majority of non-emergency medical services got postponed during the time.

However, the market has now got back on track.

The global vitiligo treatment market is analyzed across consulting type, distribution channel, drug class type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the non-segmental segment garnered nearly 90% of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period. The segmental segment is also analyzed through the report.

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The online providers segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. The hospital pharmacies segment is also studied through the market report.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31914

By drug class type, the corticosteroids segment garnered more than two-thirds of the global vitiligo treatment market in 2021, and would rule the roost by the end of 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The calcineurin inhibitor segment is also assessed in the study.

Based on region, the global vitiligo treatment market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global vitiligo treatment market report include Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Mayers Squibb (Celegen), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch+Lomb Inc.), Dermavant Science Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Incyte Corporation, Merck kGaA, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer Inc., and Viatirs Inc. (Mylan N.V.). These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Radiodermatitis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.