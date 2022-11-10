Parenteral Nutrition Market is Projected to Reach US$ 9.52 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Parenteral Nutrition Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2266/Parenteral-Nutrition-Market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the parenteral nutrition market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits.

Expanding the geriatric populace across geographies.

The presence of many malnourished children and a high natality rate.

Rising demand for new product development.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Trace Elements, Vitamins, and Minerals).

(Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Trace Elements, Vitamins, and Minerals). By Application Type (Premature Infants, Neonates and Children, Geriatrics, Chronic Disease Patients).

(Premature Infants, Neonates and Children, Geriatrics, Chronic Disease Patients). By Product Type ( Total Parenteral Nutrition Implant, Partial Parenteral Nutrition Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant, Revision Parenteral Nutrition Implant).

Total Parenteral Nutrition Implant, Partial Parenteral Nutrition Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant, Revision Parenteral Nutrition Implant). By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Parenteral Nutrition Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The market has been bifurcated into premature infants, neonates and children, geriatrics, and chronic disease patients. The premature infants, neonates, and children segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American market accounted for a revenue share of nearly 40% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The segment growth is primarily attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be driven by growing healthcare expenditure and increasing incidences of fatalities due to malnutrition.

COVID-19 Impact on the Parenteral Nutrition Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2266/Parenteral-Nutrition-Market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Hospira (US)

B. Braun (Germany)

Grifols International, S.A. (Spain)

Fresenius Kabi (Germany)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (Japan)

Actavis Generics (US)

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (China).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Parenteral Nutrition Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

Sports Nutrition Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/1183/sports-nutrition-market.html

Nutritional Lipids Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2280/Nutritional-Lipids-Market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):