Packaged Water Market to Grow at CAGR of 6.5% through 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the packaged water market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2030. The increasing demand for purified drinking water to ensure the safety of health is driving the market growth. The characteristics offered by packaged drinking water such as added electrolytes and pH balance have aroused consumer interest.



The lack of clean water availability and interrupted water supplies in countries such as Mexico, Colombia, and Peru has driven packaged water consumption. According to an article published by the Mexico News Daily, in September 2019, 8 out of every 10 Mexicans and 9 out of every 10 residents in Mexico City regularly consume packaged bottled water.



Get more insights from the 230-page market research report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13008



The rising consumption of packaged water as an alternative to sodas, which are high in calories & sugar is also expected to propel the market growth. The increasing prevalence of obesity in countries like the US, Mexico, the UK, Australia, and Canada has influenced consumers to switch to drinks that are low in calorie and offers health benefits. Moreover, the rise in the spending capacity of consumers has led to an increased demand for premium bottled water in North America and Europe.



Purified water is the largest category of packaged water. It has been filtered to remove microbiological pathogens like bacteria and chemical pollutants like lead & copper. In countries like the US and Canada, tap water is also purified to ensure pure & filtered water to consumers. However, still, consumers in these countries prefer to buy packaged water for drinking purposes.



The demand for convenience and easy-to-carry packaging has been boosting the market for canned water. Many brands including Aquafina offers packaged water in both bottled and canned format. Moreover, product innovation in this segment is likely to fuel market growth. For instance, in September 2021, Volnaa launched packaged drinking water in cans in India, making it easier for consumers to drink while on the go. The cans are made from aluminum and are 100% recyclable.



Custom Requirements can be requested for this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13008



Key Players



1. Nestlé

2. PepsiCo

3. The Coca-Cola Company

4. National Beverage Corp.

5. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

6. Tata Consumer Products

7. Danone

8. Primo Water Corporation

9. Saratoga Spring Water Co.

10. FIJI Water Company LLC

11. Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

12. Hint Inc.

13. VOSS WATER

14. Nongfu Spring



Market Segmentation



• Product Insights



o Spring Water

o Purified Water

o Mineral Water

o Sparkling Water

o Others



• Packaging Insights



o Bottled

o Canned

o Others



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Off-trade

o On-trade



Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 France

 Germany

 UK

 Italy

 Spain



o Asia Pacific



 China

 India

 Japan

 Indonesia

 Thailand



o Central & South America



 Brazil



o Middle East & Africa



 South Africa



Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13008



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com