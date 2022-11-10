Andrew Van Noy Launches Deep Power – a New Clean Energy Company

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepPower, Inc. is a clean energy company developing breakthrough drilling technologies to access Earth’s unlimited source of clean geothermal energy.



In the transition to a clean energy future, the world has looked to the sun and the wind for answers. What happens if the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow? These energy sources are often unreliable and inconsistent in providing “always on” power for the world. While they provide great supplemental power, they cannot replace traditional coal, oil and gas sources of energy. The answer is closer than you think. The answer… is right beneath our feet.

The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun as evidenced by the eruption of volcanoes and geysers such as Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. Harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. The challenge is drilling down into the ground deep enough and cheap enough to reach this nearly endless source of clean energy.

Historically, when one thinks of geothermal energy the image of Old Faithful often comes to mind. Or perhaps warm water being pumped through pipes to heat buildings, such as in Boise, Idaho. While these sources can provide enough energy to warm or cool buildings, they don’t contain enough energy to power the world. For that, one has to go much deeper.

Current state-of-the-art drilling technology found in the oil and gas industry cannot drill deep enough to make geothermal cost effective at a global scale. DeepPower is developing a suite of breakthrough drilling technologies to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash.

Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole drilled 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. By plugging into this power deep within the Earth, DeepPower aims to provide direct access to an unlimited source of constant clean energy anywhere in the world.

Andrew Van Noy, CEO of DeepPower, Inc. commented, “The global energy crisis is getting worst with every generation. When the fate of one country hangs in the balance on the whim and mercy of despots, cartels, or unfriendly regimes, you know something is seriously wrong with the current energy model. Something has to change.”

Mr. Van Noy continued, “I have been thinking about these problems for a very long time and decided to stop complaining and start being a part of the solution. I founded DeepPower, Inc. to develop technologies that will allow any country to access unlimited energy by drilling on their own sovereign land and enable energy access and energy independence for all.”

For more information about DeepPower, Inc., please visit our website at www.DeepPower.com

About DeepPower, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

