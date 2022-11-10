Fibre Optic Instrumentation Market Is Estimated To Grow At CAGR Of 10.3%, 2019-2027 | Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fibre optic instrumentation Market by 2021-2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis
The global fiber optics market is expanding rapidly. It is considered the backbone of the 5G communication infrastructure. The most recent technology for long-distance transmission of data as light pulses via plastic or glass fiber strands is fiber optics. The optical fibers are seamlessly bundled into a high-strength fiber optic cable in order to transmit data more quickly than any other medium. Consequently, the market for fiber optic instrumentation is expanding due to the rising demand for greater bandwidths and speeds. Douglas Insights has added fiber optics instrumentation market research reports to their search engine to aid researchers, analysts, investors, and businesses in making confident, profitable, and high-quality decisions.
The Douglas Insights is the first and only comparison engine of its kind in the world. It enables users to compare and evaluate industry research reports in order to gain insightful knowledge. Similarly, industry players and professionals can now use this comparison engine to evaluate research reports on the fibre optic instrumentation market based on price, publisher rating, number of pages, and table of contents for the most efficient data extraction and insights. Using the generated data, key players can make prudent investments and develop the most effective market penetration, expansion, and growth strategies.
Market Drivers
The increasing demand for scalable, dependable, and fast communication infrastructure is one of the leading market drivers. And currently, fibre optics is the only technology that can effectively meet this need. Standard cables are ten times slower than fibre optic cables. Additionally, it carries more data than copper cables. In addition, fibre optics offer unmatched performance, ensuring high bandwidth connectivity for emerging technologies such as 5G and the internet of things (IoT). Despite the fact that 5G offers wireless connectivity, fibre optics are required to manage the massive backhaul traffic that 5G generates.
Additionally, the preference for fibre optics in innovative city projects is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Fibre optics can rapidly transmit vast amounts of data. So, it can be a key part of innovative urban projects like a traffic management system to stop accidents, self-driving drones to map land, and surveillance systems to stop crime.
Additionally, businesses in the fast-paced corporate world have a growing demand for fibre connectivity. Incorporating fibre optics into corporate settings will make it easier for businesses to immediately harness the power of cloud computing and CRM tools. In addition, unlike copper wires, fibre optic cables are not affected by harsh weather conditions, thereby eliminating unscheduled downtime and ensuring continuous business productivity and performance over the years—a necessity for reducing costs and boosting profits.
The latest technological advances now enable manufacturers and organizations to create and develop fibre optic instrumentation that meets customers’ needs across industries, including healthcare, telecom, corporate, and others.
Key players
The key industry players in the fibre optic instrumentation market are Anritsu Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, Yokogawa Electric Corp, Fujikura Co. Ltd, and Fortive Corporation. These companies are aggressively investing in the fibre optic instrumentation industry because of its high growth potential. Studies show that the fibre optics market globally is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 10.3 percent from 2019 to 2027. Hence, industry players are actively engaged in rigorous research and development activities to develop and manufacture more commercially viable fibre optic instruments and equipment to meet customers’ changing and growing demands while lowering operational costs and providing the best results.
Fibre optic instrumentation Market Report Coverage
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2019
|$XXBN
|Market Size Projection in 2027
|$XX BN
|CAGR (2019-2027)
|10.3%
|Largest Market
|North America
|Growth Drivers
|Increasing demand for scalable, reliable, and high-speed communication infrastructure | Fibre optics provide unparalleled performance, ensuring high bandwidth connectivity | Preference in innovative city projects | Growing need for businesses in the fast-paced corporate world
|Segmentation
|By Instrument (Sensors, Connectors, Power Meters and Light Sources, Spectrum Analyzers, Optical Loss Test Sets (OLTS), Optical Time Domain Reflectometers (OTDR), Visual Cable Tracers and Fault Locators, Others), By Form Factor (Portable and Hand-held, Benchtop and Rack-mounted), By End User (Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Others)
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa)
|Key Companies Covered
|Anritsu Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, Yokogawa Electric Corp, Fujikura Co. Ltd, and Fortive Corporation
Segmentations
By Form Factor
- Introduction
- Portable and Hand-held
- Benchtop and Rack-mounted
By End User
- Introduction
- Telecommunications
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Industrial
- Others
Key questions answered in this report
- COVID 19 impact analysis on global Fibre optic instrumentation industry.
- What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Fibre optic instrumentation market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?
- What is driving Fibre optic instrumentation market?
- What are the key challenges to market growth?
- Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which product type segment holds a larger mark et share and why?
- Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Fibre optic instrumentation market?
- Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users
- What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
Unique data points of this report
- Statistics on Fibre optic instrumentation and spending worldwide
- Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Fibre optic instrumentation across industries
- Notable developments going on in the industry
- Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography
- Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)
Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Intended Audience
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Market Overview
Fiber Optics Evolution
Optical Fiber Testing
Value Chain Analysis
Research and Development
Raw Material Suppliers
Manufacturers/Assemblers
Suppliers and Distributors
End Users
Standards and Recommendations for Fiber Optic Systems
International Standards
Fiber Optic Standards
Test and Measurement Standards
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Patent Analysis
Recent Patents
Porter’s Five Force Analysis
Power of Suppliers
Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitutes
Threat of New Entrants
Degree of Competition
Future of Fiber Optic Instrumentation
Multi-Terabit Optical Networks
Intelligent Optical Transmission Networks
Fiber Optic Instrumentation in 5G Networks Development
Future Growth Prospects of Fiber Optic Instrumentation
Fiber Optic Instrumentation in Smart Cities Development
Impact of COVID-19 on the Fiber Optic Instrumentation Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Instrument
Introduction
Sensors
Connectors
Power Meters and Light Sources
Spectrum Analyzers
Optical Loss Test Sets (OLTS)
Optical Time Domain Reflectometers (OTDR)
Visual Cable Tracers and Fault Locators
Others
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Form Factor
Introduction
Portable and Hand-held
Benchtop and Rack-mounted
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
Introduction
Telecommunications
Healthcare
Aerospace and Defense
Industrial
Others
…………….. ToC continued
