High Demand for Eco-Friendly Insulation to Promote Air Barrier Market to US$ 23.13 Bn by 2029 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air barrier market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 23136.2 Mn in 2029, with sales growing at an average CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2029. Climbing up from a valuation of US$ 16146.7 Mn in 2021, the target market will likely reach an estimated US$ 16932.8 Mn by the end of 2022. Strict building codes and energy regulations coupled with rising demand from residential and industrial sector will drive the growth for the air barrier market during the forecast period.



Constant development in the economies of several countries as well as the development in the construction industry are major growth drivers of the air barriers market. Air barrier systems are of importance in buildings owing to the ongoing surge in the demand for functional and energy-efficient structures. In addition, sustainability drives further aid the target market growth as in order to attain sustainability objectives, stringent environmental regulations and building rules are implemented, which is results in the growth of the target market prospects.

The execution of increasingly strict building codes and energy regulations along with a rising demand for eco-friendly insulations and barriers will amplify the demand and supply of this material across its multiple application areas.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on sustainability has resulted in several manufacturers shifting their focus to the use and upgradation of manufacturing techniques to ensure the production of environment-friendly insulating materials. Consequently, the market for natural and eco-friendly insulation will likely remain immensely alluring for the air barrier market during the forecast period.

“Sustainability drives and implementation of strict building regulations by environmental officials will supplement the global growth of the air barrier market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

China’s air barriers market will generate an incremental opportunity of US$ 336.1 Mn by 2029.

The air barriers market in the U.S. will hold 84.4% of the North American market share in 2029.

The gypsum air barriers segment will expand at 4.1% CAGR during 2022-2029.

By end-use, the residential segment will dominate the market, creating an opportunity of US$ 1710.8 Mn.

Based on application, the insulation segment will acquire over 13.7% of the overall market share during the assessment period.





Competitive Landscape

BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Owens Corning, Coromandel International Limited, SOPREMA, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Carlisle Companies, Atlas Roofing Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies, Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, W. R. Meadows, Inc., Norbord Inc., Sika AG, Bostik Inc., 3M Company, Knauf Insulation, Laticrete International Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, Henry Company, Tremco Incorporated, Dryspace Inc., and Enershield Europe among others are some of the major players in the air barrier market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are concentrating on releasing innovative products and enhancing operational efficiency. These businesses also employ tactics like mergers and acquisitions to increase their consumer base and strengthen their market position.

Air Barrier Markey by Category

By Product Type:

Gypsum Board

Drywall

Plywood

OSB (Oriented Strand Board)

Spray Foam

Fiberglass/Rockwool

Cellulose

Others

By Type:

Membranes Sheet Fluid Peel & Stick Films (Lamination)

Coatings Liquid Aerosol/Spray Based

Stacking & Filling





By Site:

External Roofing Walls Ventilation & Ducts

Internal Ceiling Flooring Walls and Panels Ventilation & Ducts Doors and Windows



By Application:

Corrosion Resistance

Insulation Air Insulation Sound Insulation Thermal Insulation

Material Packaging & Stacking

Microbial & Fungal Resistance





By End Use:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings Hospitals Hotels Office Buildings Airports Others

Industrial Facilities

Car Parks & Underground Basements

Military Buildings & Bunkers

Green Houses

Metal Buildings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





More Insights into Air Barrier Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global air barrier market, providing historical data from 2014 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2029. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (gypsum board, drywall, plywood, OSB (oriented strand board), spray foam, fiberglass/ rockwool, cellulose, others), type (membranes (sheet, fluid, peel & stick, films (lamination)), coatings (liquid, aerosol/ spray based), stacking & filling), site (external (roofing, walls, ventilation & ducts), internal (ceiling, flooring, walls and panels, ventilation & ducts, doors and windows)), application (corrosion resistance, insulation (air insulation, sound insulation, thermal insulation), material packaging & stacking, microbial & fungal resistance), end use (residential buildings, commercial buildings (hospitals, hotels, office buildings, airports, others), industrial facilities, car parks & underground basements, military buildings & bunkers, green houses, metal buildings), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the gypsum air barrier segment will grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2029 owing to a rising preference for the same in commercial constructions, particularly in regions like South Asia and Latin America. In terms of application, the insulation segment will dominate the international market space with ownership of 13.7% market share by 2029 while the residential end-use segment will generate a growth opportunity of US$ 1710.8 Mn during the projected period.

Based on region, the air barriers market in China will expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2022-2029, generating an incremental opportunity of US$ 336.1 Mn. This growth can be attributed to the factor that China remains as one of the major manufacturer of the air barriers. Surging mining activities, rise in production of upstream oil and gas sector along with increasing private construction investments further propel the target market growth in this country. The U.S. and India and some of the other countries that will present substantial growth over the forecast period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

