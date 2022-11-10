3D Machine Vision Market is Expected to Hit USD 3.56 Billion at a CAGR of 9.12% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 3D Machine Vision Market Research Report by Component, Application, Product, and Region- Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 3.56 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 9.12% during the assessment timeframe.

Global 3D Machine Vision Market Overview:

It is probable to utilize a 3D machine vision system to get data and observe machinery or procedures by utilizing various techniques to get data and supervise machines or processes.

3D Machine Vision Market Competitive Analysis:

The catalog for leading participants across the global 3D Machine Vision Market comprises players such as:

Basler AG (Germany)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc. (US)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Cognex Corporation (US)

Coherent, Inc. (US)

National Instruments (US)

Hermary Opto Electronics Inc. (Canada)

Keyence Corporation (Japan)

3D Machine Vision Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details The revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.56 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.12% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The rise in the need for 3D vision in robot controllers Key Market Drivers Using industrial robots for automation in the automotive and consumer electronics industries has grown at a fast pace in recent years.

3D Machine Vision Market USP Covered

3D Machine Vision Market Drivers

The global 3D Machine Vision Market has shown tremendous growth in recent times owing to the factors such as the rising need for 3D vision into reanimation in the automotive & consumer electronics industries and the rise in the use of automation in 3D vision & applications.

3D Machine Vision Market Restraints

On the contrary, the transition from product uniformity to product customization will likely restrict the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global 3D Machine Vision Market has recently faced several unexpected challenges, given the arrival of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. On the other hand, with global activities returning to normal, the global market is anticipated to grow substantially during the assessment era.

3D Machine Vision Market Segment Analysis

Among all the offerings, the hardware segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global market for 3D machine vision over the review era. Hardware components include optics, cameras, LED lighting, sensors, frame grabbers, processors, and others. Cameras secured the maximum market share in recent years, given the rising demand for complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) imaging sensors. On the other hand, the software segment is anticipated to show the highest growth rate over the coming years. The technology's training and deep learning are the central aspects supporting the segment's growth.

Among all the products, the PC-based products segment is predicted to hold the largest share across the global 3D Machine Vision Market over the review timeframe. On the contrary, smart camera-based systems will likely show substantial growth over the coming years. the rising implementation of cameras in 3D imaging is believed to be the central aspect supporting the segment's growth. The 3D MV systems comprise various cameras. At times, based on the needs, these cameras ride over the assembly lines to monitor and evaluate products and capture data. This is causing better implementation of smart cameras in these systems. Curtailed human interference has caused lowered errors and increased accuracy in inspecting tags and labels. These parameters boost technology implementation across several industry areas, boosting the segment's growth.

Among all the end-users, the automotive segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global 3D Machine Vision Market over the review era. 3D machine vision across the automotive industry is widely implemented for inspection purposes, including presence-absence checking, final inspection, assembly verification, and error-proofing. Apart from that, the MV system is also utilized for dimensional gauging, testing automation, and robotic guidance, which comes under the measure, guide, and gauge applications. Thus, the demand for mechanized imaging is substantial across the automobile market and is predicted to grow steadily over the coming years. The demand in the food and beverage industry is anticipated to show the maximum growth rate over the coming years. The 3D MV systems in the food and beverage industry are highly utilized in packaging and bottling operations.

Among all the application areas, the quality assurance and inspection segment are anticipated to hold the top position across the global 3D Machine Vision Market over the review era. The systems are highly utilized for scanning and identifying labels, texts, and barcodes, particularly across the packaging sector. This automates packaging activities, therefore saving time, boosting efficiency, avoiding human errors, and saving time. The technology is commonly used in consumer goods, packaging, and pharmaceutical sectors. The implementation of technology in these sectors has caused the lowering of counterfeit products to a massive extent, ultimately catering to the overall market to gain traction for increased adoption.

3D Machine Vision Market Regional Analysis

The global market for 3D machine vision is analyzed across five major regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the analysis reports by MRFR, the Asia-Pacific region secured the top spot across the global 3D Machine Vision Market in the year 2019. The region contributed more than 38 percent of net sales and is anticipated to recall its dominance throughout the projection year. The growth of the regional market is mainly credited to the several lucrative possibilities in the pharmaceutical, packing, automotive, and other industrial sectors in the area at this time. Seeing that the area is growing as a global industrial center, it is anticipated that the technology will attain significant momentum over the review era. Japan and China are two major growth contributors globally, given the new and established technology. Several industrial sectors are increasing the growth and wealth of the region's overall economic development by boosting efficiency and productivity.

