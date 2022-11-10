Green Building Materials Market Size, Growth, Trend, and Forecast, 2022-2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, the high demand for green building materials from end-users, as well as the increasing fluctuations in their prices may hamper growth, as mentioned in the exclusive report titled, “Global Green Building Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.”

Green building material is a material that improves a building structure's sustainability and efficiency in terms of design, construction, and renovation. These materials are highly energy efficient and made from renewable waste sources. The global green building materials market is expected to gain momentum from their increasing need to construct eco-friendly building structures.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Launching Innovative Products to Expand Portfolios

The market for green building materials consists of numerous big, small, and medium-sized companies. They are mainly investing in extensive research and development activities to launch state-of-the-art materials. The report further mentions that green building materials include Ferrock, bales, bamboo, recycled plastic, wood, and straw hempcrete.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Green Building Materials Industry Growth Drivers Exhibit Exponential Growth Stoked by Their Ability to Lower Global Warming To Grow Rapidly Backed by the Urgent Need to Reduce Atmospheric Pollution will Favor Growth

A list of all the green building materials manufacturers operating in the market:



PPG Industries

DuPont

Forbo International SA

Interface Inc.

Kingspan Group plc

Lafarge

BASF SE

Owens Corning

National Fiber

RedBuilt, LLC

CertainTeed Corporation

Binderholz GmbH

Bauder Limited

Alumasc Group

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Development of Energy-efficient Structures to Bolster Demand

Nowadays, green building materials are gaining more popularity as the development of energy-efficient structures is surging worldwide. This is further helping to maintain the ecological balance in nature. Numerous environmental challenges, such as depletion of natural resources, anomalous climate change, loss of biodiversity, contamination of freshwater resources, and atmospheric pollution can be prevented with the extensive usage of green building materials. Hence, they are considered to be the most suitable alternative to traditional construction materials.

Moreover, the rising preference for eco-friendly buildings owing to their ability to reduce emissions in the atmosphere is set to bolster the green building materials market growth. At the same time, these materials aid in lowering global warming.

Regional Analysis-

Need to Reduce Operational & Maintenance Costs to Aid Growth in Europe

North America is anticipated to dominate in the coming years by procuring the highest green building materials market share. This growth is attributable to the presence of favorable policies regarding the usage of these materials in the construction industry.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to retain its second-largest position backed by the expansion of the residential construction sector in the region.

Middle East & Africa would showcase moderate growth owing to the increasing number of commercial and residential buildings in the region. Lastly, Europe is expected to show considerable growth on account of the high demand for green building materials from hospitality & leisure applications. Additionally, the surging emphasis on lowering maintenance and operational costs of structures is likely to propel the demand for green building materials in the region.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which segment is anticipated to lead the global market?

How will reputed companies increase their customer base?

Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market negatively?

What are the current innovations and developments in the market?

Below are two recent industry developments:



October 2020: Alan Ledwith, the owner of a construction start-up, Terratonics, is set to commercialize its patented foundation system by January 2021. It is based around terrapods, structural pedestal beam carriers that are capable of transferring the building’s load to the ground. It is a green technology that utilizes Nyrim, an engineering polymer.

Alan Ledwith, the owner of a construction start-up, Terratonics, is set to commercialize its patented foundation system by January 2021. It is based around terrapods, structural pedestal beam carriers that are capable of transferring the building’s load to the ground. It is a green technology that utilizes Nyrim, an engineering polymer. September 2020: AGGREGATE Industries unveiled its latest ECOPact low-carbon concrete range. It would help in reducing emissions of carbon dioxide by 30% to 70%, without changing the quality of the concrete. The main aim behind this launch was to cater to the increasing demand for sustainable construction materials.

