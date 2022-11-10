Bamboos Market Size, Industry Revenue, Analysis & Research Outlook (2022-2029) | Bamboos Industry Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, The global bamboos market size is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the Bamboos Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the Global Bamboos Market.

The increasing government initiatives for bamboo production are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insight, The growing adoption of bamboo in the wood & furniture industry is expected to aid the market growth.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The Market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Global Bamboos Market:

Bamboo Village Company Limited

Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd.

Moso International B.V.

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd.

Smith & Fong Co Inc.

EcoPlanet Bamboo

Dasso Industrial Group Co., Ltd

Jiangxi Shanyou Industry Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Kangda Bamboo Ware Group Co., Ltd.

Higuera Hardwoods LLC

China Bambro Textile Company Limited

Southern Bamboo Inc.

Teragren LLC

ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD

Jiangxi Feiyu Industry Co. Ltd.

Market Driver :

Increasing Bamboo Cultivation to Reinforce Market

The growing government support for expanding the bamboo industry is expected to bolster the market's healthy growth. For instance, in April, 2018, the Government of India restructured National Bamboo Mission to promote the bamboo sector's holistic growth in India. This mission includes increasing bamboo cultivation and marketing and steps supporting the setting up of new nurseries and strengthening existing ones.

The mission also includes making arrangements to increase the availability of quality planting materials in India's states. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of bamboos due to its eco-friendly nature is expected to intensify the market's growth. For instance, bamboo absorbs carbon dioxide and releases 35% more oxygen than its equivalent stand of hardwood trees. Also, it needs no fertilizer or pesticides for growth that makes it a low input-high output plant.

Moreover, bamboo has been used for centuries for a variety of applications. Economically, bamboo serves as a superior substitute to wood. There are about 1,200 species of bamboo. Besides, the rising population is expected to contribute positively to market growth.

However, durability constraints and the wide adoption of synthetic materials is expected to dampen the market growth. Similarly, deforestation activities are expected to hamper market growth.

The report on the bamboos market reveals:

Prominent insights into the industry

Essential data with in-depth research

Factors exhibiting market growth

A comprehensive study of main regions

Prime developments in the industry

Regional Analysis :

Favorable Harvest Conditions to Propel Market in The Middle East and Africa

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand gradually. The high consumption and production in China, India, Indonesia, and other neighboring countries are expected to foster growth in the Asia Pacific. Bamboo is popularly knowns as ‘Poor man’s timber’ due to its low-cost harvest conditions.

The bamboo market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to experience a boom due to promotional activities by the government in African countries such as Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon. North America is expected to observe a moderate growth rate due to the increasing adoption in the wood and furniture industry.

Europe is expected to proliferate due to the economic and structural attractiveness provided by the bamboos. Some of these structures include Madrid International Airport (Bamboo ceiling), Parking Garage, The Hague, Netherlands, etc. Brazil is home to the largest natural reserve of bamboos, with an estimated 18 million bamboo hectares.

