Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market is Projected to Reach US$ 41.25 Billion in 2028

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the anti-corrosion coatings market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The growing energy sector, increasing demand for new infrastructure, and maintenance of existing construction spaces.

Rising commercial and military shipbuilding activities in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Alkyd, Zinc, Chlorinated Rubber, and Others)

(Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Alkyd, Zinc, Chlorinated Rubber, and Others) By Mode of Application Type (Water-based, Solvent-based, and Powder)

(Water-based, Solvent-based, and Powder) By End-User Type (Oil & Gas, Shipbuilding, Infrastructure, Industrial Markets, Energy, Transport, and Others)

(Oil & Gas, Shipbuilding, Infrastructure, Industrial Markets, Energy, Transport, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Insights

By Product Type

The market is segmented as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others. Acrylic material segment shares more than 41% in 2021. Polyurethane, on the other hand, is estimated to account for a significant share of the market over the forecast period. Polyurethane anti-corrosion coatings are extensively used in a wide range of end-user industries on account of properties such as durability and quick curing time.

By Mode of Application Type

The market is segmented as water-based, solvent-based, and powder. Solvent-based technology shares more than 45% in 2021. The presence of various environmental regulations on the use of solvent-based coatings has resulted in an increase in the use of water-based coatings, which has increased the market revenue of the segment.

By End-User Type

The market is segmented into oil & gas, shipbuilding, infrastructure, industrial markets, energy, transport, and others. Oil & gas application share more than 35% in 2021. The segment is expanding as a result of the rising population, increasing investment in the construction sector, and the growing need to protect metal structures from corrosion.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia Pacific holds more than 35% of the market share in 2021. The growth of the region’s market is owing to the presence of some of the major players in China. Growing demand from the shipping, energy, and infrastructural industries, specifically in South Korea, China, and Japan is further expected to fuel the regional market growth over the forecast period. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland Global

Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd.

BASF SE

Hempel Group

Jotun, Kansai

PPG Industries, Inc.

RMP International

The Sherwin-Williams Company.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscapepe analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

