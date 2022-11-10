Hip Replacement Market is Projected to Reach US$ 9.39 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Hip Replacement Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the hip Replacement market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The rising number of people suffering from arthritis and obesity.

Expanding geriatric population and increasing incidences of accidental injuries.

Increasing spending on R&D activities to advanced hip implant procedures.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Hip Replacement Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type ( Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant, Revision Hip Replacement Implant).

Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant, Hip Resurfacing Implant, Revision Hip Replacement Implant). By End-Use Type ( Hospitals, Orthopedics Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers).

Hospitals, Orthopedics Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers). By Application Type (Arrhythmias [Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Block, Long QT Syndrome], Congestive Heart Failure, Others).

(Arrhythmias [Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Block, Long QT Syndrome], Congestive Heart Failure, Others). By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Hip Replacement Market Insights

Market Trends by End-Use Type

The hip replacement market has been bifurcated into hospitals, orthopedics clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Under these, the hospitals segment more than 80% market share in 2021 and are projected to register significant growth during the review period. The segment growth can be attributed to the presence of required healthcare infrastructure and skilled healthcare staff.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the assessment period. The regional growth is primarily attributed to the high demand for advanced hip replacement procedures, expanding geriatric populace, and the presence of key market players such as Zimmer Biomet (US) and Johnson & Johnson (US). The market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be driven by rising incidences of arthritis.

COVID-19 Impact on the Hip Replacement Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

MicroPort (China)

Exactech, Inc. (US)

OMNI life science, Inc. (US)

B. Braun (Germany)

DJO Global, Inc. (US).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Hip Replacement Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

