Coil Coatings Market is Projected to Reach US$ 7.98 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Coil Coatings Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1588/coil-coatings-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the coil coatings market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growth drivers of the coil coatings market, which are the increasing demand from downstream industries.

Surging competition among the major coil coating manufacturers.

Rapidly growing construction and automotive industries.

Excellent product quality, and compliance with the environment.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Coil Coatings Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Polyester, Silicone Modified Polyester [SMP], Polyvinylidene Fluorides [PVDF], Polyurethane [PU], Plastisols, and Others),

(Polyester, Silicone Modified Polyester [SMP], Polyvinylidene Fluorides [PVDF], Polyurethane [PU], Plastisols, and Others), By Application Type (Construction, Automotive, Appliances, and Others),

(Construction, Automotive, Appliances, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Coil Coatings Market Insights

By Product Type

The market is segmented into polyester, silicone-modified polyester [SMP], polyvinylidene fluorides [PVDF], polyurethane [PU], plastisols, and others. Among these product types, polyester is estimated to account for a high market share, during the forecast period.

As a result of its superior properties, polyester coil coating helps in providing exceptional resistance to weather conditions and corrosion. Also, the low cost of polyester, which results in increasing its applications across the end-use industries, is expected to boost the market for polyester coil coatings.

Moreover, polyester helps in providing superb flow characteristics to an extensive range of temperatures and is very much suitable for external applications such as doors and residential rooftops. Therefore, there is a significantly high demand for polyester coil coatings currently.

By Application Type

The market is segmented into construction, automotive, appliances, and others. Among these applications, the construction application is expected to gain the maximum traction in the market over the forecast period.

There has been a significant expenditure in the construction industry, worldwide, which is one of the largest end-use industries for coil coatings. As a result of the increasing infrastructure developments and rapid industrialization across the globe, it is anticipated that the global coil coatings market would witness steady growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia Pacific is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period. The market growth in this region is majorly attributed to the presence of a large number of coil-coating manufacturing companies and a wide range of end-use industries.

The automotive industry is growing in the region, which has significantly escalated the overall market demand. Countries such as India, Malaysia, Japan, and Indonesia have witnessed a steady increase in vehicle production, as per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Furthermore, there has been a surge in construction activities and infrastructure development in the region, especially in China and India, which would induce a high growth potential in the overall market landscape of the Asia Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Coil Coatings Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1588/coil-coatings-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

BASF SE

Beckers Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

PPG Industries, Inc.

Solvay

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wacker Chemie AG

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Coil Coatings Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscapepe analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

Aircraft Coatings Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/252/aerospace-and-defense-coatings-market.html

Aero-Engine Coatings Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/471/aero-engine-coatings-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):